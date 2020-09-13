Tuscan GP: Lewis Hamilton wins chaotic race amid crashes, red flags

2:40 Huge crash at the back of the field as session is Red Flagged. Kevin Magnussen, Carlos Sainz and Antonio Giovinazzi have all crashed on the start-finish straight Huge crash at the back of the field as session is Red Flagged. Kevin Magnussen, Carlos Sainz and Antonio Giovinazzi have all crashed on the start-finish straight

Lewis Hamilton has edged closer to Michael Schumacher's records after winning a chaotic Tuscan GP, which included two red flags, two big multi-car crashes and incredible drama throughout as Formula 2020 served up another thriller at Mugello's debut race.

A week on from an incident-packed and unpredictable afternoon at Monza, the second Italian race did not disappoint - but crucially this time Hamilton avoided the bedlam, and saw off Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

Only 12 drivers finished and there were three race starts in all, with Max Verstappen and Italian GP winner Pierre Gasly crashing out on the first lap, while a scary pile-up following the post-Safety Car restart led to four more retirements and the first red flag.

Lance Stroll's high-speed shunt caused another unexpected mid-race stoppage, but Hamilton kept his nerve and now leads the championship by 55 points, while he is just one win short of Schumacher's all-time record of 91.

Alex Albon claimed his first F1 podium for Red Bull in third, overtaking a frustrated Daniel Ricciardo late on.

"It was all a bit of a daze," said an exhausted Hamilton, who was passed Bottas on the first race start, but overtook and then hold off the Finn at the next two. "It was like three races in one day. It was incredibly tough."

A downbeat Bottas added: "It has to turn out well for me at some point."

Sergio Perez, Lando Norris, Daniil Kvyat and Kimi Raikkonen made up for their team-mate's exits for solid points, while Ferrari were the only team other than Mercedes to score a double points finish - minor solace for the under-performing team at their milestone 1000th race.

Tuscan GP result - top 10

1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

3. Alex Albon, Red Bull

4. Daniel Ricciardo, Renault

5. Sergio Perez, Racing Point

6. Lando Norris, McLaren

7. Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri

8. Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo

9. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

10. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

