F1 drivers write to FIA's Michael Masi about Tuscan GP pile-up

Romain Grosjean revealed that the Grand Prix Drivers' Association has written to FIA race director Michael Masi about what can be learned from the huge restart accident at the Tuscan GP.

Four cars were eliminated in the chain-reaction crash as the field bunched up for a restart at Mugello. Twelve of the field's 20 drivers were later warned of their driving conduct by stewards.

The incident prompted debate about the restart process behind the Safety Car and Haas driver Grosjean, who serves as a director of the drivers' body, said the matter is being discussed with Masi.

"We have had a few discussions with Seb [Vettel], Alex [Wurz] and Anastasia [Fowle, GPDA lawyer] in our GPDA WhatsApp group," said Grosjean ahead of this week's Russian GP.

"We wrote a letter to Michael Masi trying to find out what we ca do better. I don't think there was anything standing out in Mugello in terms of restarts, it was a lot of small things that led to a big crash at the end."

Speaking to Sky Sports F1, Grosjean added: "Are there tweaks in the rules we can think of for the restarts? Probably.

"Looking at rolling starts and things like that that have been done in other categories. The GPDA we had some brainstorming on it and see how we can come up with a better solution for everyone."

Sebastian Vettel serves alongside Grosjean as one of the directors of the GPDA, with former driver Wurz acting as chairman.

All 20 current drivers are members.

"I think it's very simple: there were some things going on that maybe we can't be happy with," said Vettel of the restart process at the last race.

"But I would like to keep the dialogue between Michael and ourselves."

The matter is set to be discussed in driver meetings in Sochi this weekend.