Romain Grosjean: Wife Marion posts emotional tribute, thanks Jules Bianchi's family among others

Romain Grosjean's wife Marion has posted a heartfelt statement after a terrifying Bahrain GP ordeal, praising her "superhero" husband - while also thanking his rescuers, fans around the world, and the family of Jules Bianchi.

Grosjean is now recovering in hospital with minor burns after one of the most violent and horrific crashes in recent Formula 1 history - where his Haas car broke in two and caught on fire. Incredibly, he avoided a significant injury.

Marion Grosjean - with whom the Haas driver has three children - watched the Sakhir race from home and shared her thoughts on Monday, emotionally writing on Instagram that it didn't take one miracle to save her husband, but "several".

She also thanked many people, including the first responders, FIA president Jean Todt and the family of Jules Bianchi.

Bianchi, Grosjean's French compatriot, is the last F1 driver to have died due to injuries sustained during an F1 race. He was 25 when he passed away in 2015, following a crash at the 2014 Japanese GP.

"Thank you to the family of Jules Bianchi; to his father Philippe, who I think of constantly," said Marion. "[And] to Jules himself."

Marion Grosjean's statement in full

"Obviously, I didn't sleep last night.

"To be honest, I don't really know what to write. I just know that it's good to do it. It has always helped me.

"Anyway, this morning, I'm not going to lie, the words aren't coming easily. That will make him laugh, he who knows how much I like to talk. He to whom I always write so much.

"And then I didn't know what photo to post either. Which image to keep from yesterday? The flames? Him, held by the arms by his saviours? The wreckage of the car?

"I've chosen this one, a bit stupidly. Because we're both wearing the same T-shirt of his GP2 title. The one I still sleep in sometimes. I would have preferred if it to have the word 'superhero' on it rather than 'champion', but if we have to, we'll have it custom-made. For the children, because that's how we explained the inexplicable.

"On Twitter, late [last night], I used useful words, urgent words, to protect them above all. I mentioned the 'shield of love' that protected him. Today, I have to find other expressions, come up with other rational phrases, to express the feelings. We will find them together.

"Expressions of gratitude, for the men of the Medical Car.

"Expressions of friendship, for Jean Todt and his unfailing humanity.

"Expressions of thanks for you all, who have shown your support, your affection, your kindness which is so precious to us.

"Thank you to the family of Jules Bianchi; to his father Philippe, who I think of constantly. To Jules himself. To Kevin Magnussen for his words. To the team at Canal+ for their sensitivity. I will forget some people, excuse me.

"Thank you to our children, who pushed him to pull himself out of the fire. Thank you to his courage, his determination, his strength, his love, his physical training that probably kept him alive (Kim, Dan, love you guys). It didn't take one miracle but several yesterday. I embrace you all."