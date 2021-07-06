Formula 1: Australian Grand Prix cancelled for second successive year due to coronavirus

Formula 1's Australian Grand Prix has been cancelled for the second year in a row due to "restrictions and logistical challenges" related to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers have announced.

The Grand Prix was due to be held at the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit in Melbourne from November 18-21 after being moved from its usual date in March, due to a change in quarantine restrictions in the state of Victoria.

However, on Tuesday organisers announced that the event had been cancelled for the second successive season, with the 2020 event also called off after a McLaren team member contracted coronavirus shortly before the race.

"The Australian Grand Prix Corporation (AGPC) in conjunction with the Victorian Government and Formula 1 today announced the 2021 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix has been cancelled due to restrictions and logistical challenges relating to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," read a statement.

"AGPC will continue to work with Formula 1 and the Victorian Government regarding the 2022 calendar timings for the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix event."

The Australian MotoGP, due to be held in Phillip Island from October 22-24, has also been cancelled, with the Malaysian event brought forward by a week to replace it in the calendar.

Organisers confirmed on Tuesday the event had been cancelled due to 'restrictions and logistical challenges' related to the coronavirus pandemic

"We're deeply disappointed that for a second consecutive year, both MotoGP and Formula 1 fans won't be able to see the world's best riders and drivers compete at the wonderful Phillip Island and Albert Park Grand Prix Circuits," said AGPC chairman Paul Little.

"We appreciate the challenge Australia faces with current international travel restrictions and the importance of vaccinations.

"I would like to reassure our motivated and professional staff, suppliers and partners, as well as the Victorian tourism and major events community that we will work tirelessly to deliver these iconic events in 2022."

McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo has described the cancellation as a 'huge disappointment' but says he understands the decision

Formula 1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali added: "While it is disappointing we won't be racing in Australia this season, we are confident we can deliver a 23 race season in 2021 and we have a number of options to take forward to replace the place left vacant by the Australian Grand Prix.

"We will be working through the details of those options in the coming weeks and will provide further updates once those discussions are concluded."

Confirmation that the Aussie GP is off again - sad that we won’t be able to enjoy one of the best race weeks of the season, and keeping my fingers crossed that we will be back in 2022. F1 has options for a replacement - but I can’t see it being the last postponement this season https://t.co/IoN8035gkJ — David Croft (@CroftyF1) July 6, 2021

McLaren's Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo added: "It's a huge disappointment for all of the drivers that we won't be coming down to Australia in November, but we understand the reasons.

"For me personally, I can't wait to have the chance to race at home again, and it'll be even sweeter when we do because it's been so long.

What does the rest of the F1 calendar look like now? Date Grand Prix July 18 British GP August 1 Hungarian GP August 29 Belgian GP September 5 Dutch GP September 12 Italian GP September 26 Russian GP October 3 Turkish GP October 10 Japanese GP October 24 United States GP October 31 Mexico City GP November 7 Sao Paulo GP November 21 TBC December 5 Saudi Arabian GP December 12 Abu Dhabi GP

"Fingers crossed things can change for 2022 and we get to see the awesome fans at Albert Park again and put on a good show for them."