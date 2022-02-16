Ferrari and Mercedes car launches live on Sky Sports: F1 giants set for reveals as Lewis Hamilton returns

Ferrari and Mercedes' car launches are both live on Sky Sports F1 this week as two Formula 1 giants kickstart their title bids - with the added intrigue of Lewis Hamilton returning to the public eye.

It has already been a busy pre-season with six teams officially revealing their all-new cars so far, and it ramps up over the next few days as F1's most successful team and its reigning eight-time world champions take centre stage for eagerly anticipated launches.

Both Ferrari and Mercedes' car reveals are live on the Sky Sports F1 TV channel, while they will also be streamed on our YouTube and Facebook.

Ferrari will take the wraps off their car - the SF75 which celebrates an illustrious Scuderia anniversary - on Thursday.

It will be a digital launch from Italy, live from 1pm UK time, with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz both involved before a shakedown of the car before pre-season testing, which starts the following week.

New FIA president, Mohammed Ben Sulayem said the meeting to look at the controversial finale to the 2021 season was a 'good discussion'.

On Friday, it is the turn of Mercedes - and the team say Hamilton, the seven-time world champion who hasn't given any sort of interview since December 12 when he was cruelly denied a world title, will be present.

Mercedes have an extensive schedule planned for the launch of their W13. There will be a live presentation from 9am, while there will also be in-house driver interviews with both Hamilton and George Russell.

Later in the day, Mercedes will complete a shakedown in their new car at Silverstone.

Both Ferrari and Mercedes enter F1's new era - with a rules overhaul aimed at improving wheel-to-wheel racing - with lofty ambitions.

Mercedes driver George Russell talks about the new WS13 car which will be revealed on February 18 and expects a year of development for most teams.

Ferrari, desperate to return to F1 glory, have long been focusing on these 2022 regulations and, after finishing third last year, are many people's dark horses for the new season. Mercedes, meanwhile, once again enter as favourites after an unprecedented eight titles in a row - although new rules have the potential to mix up the pecking order.

What's the latest with Hamilton?

Hamilton only gave one interview in parc ferme after his devastating and controversial title defeat to Max Verstappen at December's Abu Dhabi GP decider before there was radio silence from the British driver, who was said to be "disillusioned" with F1 and considering his future.

There have been very positive updates in recent weeks, though. Hamilton has returned to social media following a two-month absence from the public eye while he has also been in the Mercedes factory and on the simulator.

Mercedes' confirmation that he is at their launch is another sign that points to him returning for the 2022 season.

Jenson Button discusses the fallout from the controversial ending to last season's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the future of Michael Masi and what to expect from the new season.

There is, however, still a cloud hanging over Hamilton with the findings of the Abu Dhabi inquiry - which were due to be first presented at the F1 Commission meeting on Monday - still not revealed.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has promised "structural changes" and an "action plan" in the coming days, which may still be key to resolving Hamilton's future.

While his interviews at Mercedes' launch on Friday are likely to centre around the new car and season, the F1 world will certainly be hanging on every word.