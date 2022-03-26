Saudi Arabian GP: Mick Schumacher ruled out of Sunday's race after high-speed crash

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Haas driver Mick Schumacher suffered a big crash in Q2 in Saudi Arabia Haas driver Mick Schumacher suffered a big crash in Q2 in Saudi Arabia

Mick Schumacher will not take to the track for Sunday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix following a high-speed crash during qualifying, Haas have announced.

The team will just run one car during Sunday's race with driver Kevin Magnussen starting on the grid in 10th.

Schumacher was airlifted to hospital for precautionary checks following a scary high-speed crash during Saudi Arabian GP qualifying.

He lost control of his Haas car through a high-speed section on F1's fastest street track during Q2 and slammed sideways into the barriers at Turn 12 at around 170mph.

The German, son of Formula 1 legend Michael, remained in the cockpit afterwards but was conscious and speaking to doctors before being taken in an ambulance to the medical centre.

Schumacher was then transferred to King Fahad Armed Forces Hospital in Jeddah for precautionary checks. Haas team boss Guenther Steiner said later on Saturday night that Schumacher may need to stay in for observation.

"A very eventful day for us," Steiner said. "The best thing is that Mick has apparently no injuries, he's in the hospital right now and being evaluated by the doctors, so he is in good hands at the moment.

"There is a possibility that he'll have to stay for observation overnight at the hospital.

"Based on these facts and where we are, we have decided not to field his car tomorrow. Kevin, having not done a lot of practice yesterday, I think he did a fantastic job today getting into Q3.

"His last run was not as planned but I think that was down to not having enough time on track. We're still happy with Q3 and P10 tomorrow."

Following the conclusion of qualifying, Magnussen shared the relief he felt for Schumacher.

"I've heard Mick is uninjured which is good and incredible when you see the crash that he had, but the safety is so good with these cars with the fact that you can walk away from a crash like that, it's impressive.

"I think he was having a great qualifying session up until that point and he was up for a good result, so he'll just need to come back and get on the horse and bounce back. We have to be happy with Q3, but the car was better than P10, I didn't get the most out of it."

