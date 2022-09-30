Singapore GP: Carlos Sainz leads Ferrari one-two from Charles Leclerc in Practice Two

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky F1's Anthony Davidson is at the SkyPad to analyse Carlos Sainz and George Russell's fastest laps during second practice in Singapore. Sky F1's Anthony Davidson is at the SkyPad to analyse Carlos Sainz and George Russell's fastest laps during second practice in Singapore.

Carlos Sainz led a one-two from team-mate Charles Leclerc as Ferrari set the pace in Practice Two at the Singapore Grand Prix on Friday.

The Spaniard produced a 1:42.587 to beat Leclerc by two tenths, with Mercedes' George Russell edging out world champion in waiting Max Verstappen for third.

Lewis Hamilton, having topped the opening session of the weekend earlier in the day, continued to show good pace but was only fifth after traffic interrupted his first attempt at a flying lap on soft tyres.

With F1 returning to the Marina Bay Street Circuit for the first time since 2019 after the coronavirus pandemic saw the last two editions cancelled, the track produced its usual spectacular views along with several doses of drama.

While there were clashes with the barrier in the first session, it was a bizarre fire in the garage on Pierre Gasly's AlphaTauri that caused the most dramatic moment of Practice Two.

Verstappen, who could win the world championship this weekend if an unlikely set of results go his way, completed just eight laps as he lost time while Red Bull made changes to the setup of his car.

A far from ideal start to the weekend for Red Bull was exacerbated by Sergio Perez managing just 11 laps, as he missed the first half of the session with a drive train issue.

