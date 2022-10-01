W Series Qualifying: Marta Garcia starts on pole in Singapore after rain curtails session

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch back the sensational season so far of the W Series as they land in Singapore for the seventh race of the calendar Watch back the sensational season so far of the W Series as they land in Singapore for the seventh race of the calendar

Marta Garcia will start on pole in Singapore on Sunday after treacherous conditions reduced qualifying to just 13 minutes.

With heavy rain falling on the Singapore street circuit, the W Series spent the opening moments of the session fighting over track position, getting in an early fast lap and dealing with reduced grip.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

It was Alice Powell who got to grips with the conditions the quickest, setting herself at the top of the timesheet with a 2:31.411 in the opening 10 minutes.

However, Marta Garcia was then hot on her heels, setting a 2:30.762 that put her on provisional pole.

W Series Grid: Singapore Marta Garcia CortDAO Racing Beitske Visser Sirin Racing Alice Powell Click2Drive Bristol Street Motors Racing Belen Garcia Quantfury Jessica Hawkins Click2Drive Bristol Street Motors Racing Abbi Pulling Racing X Sarah Moore Scuderia W Jamie Chadwick Jenner Racing Fabienne Wohlwend CortDAO Racing Emma Kimilainen Puma W Chloe Chambers Jenner Racing Abbie Eaton Scuderia W Ayla Agren Puma W Emely De Heus Sirin Racing Nerea Marti Quantfury Bruna Tomaselli Racing X Juju Noda W Series Academy Bianca Bustamante W Series Academy

Jamie Chadwick was putting in a good lap just before the halfway mark but traffic hindered her in the final sector, putting her 8th and leaving her with work to do.

A red flag then came out with 17 minutes to go due to the heavy rain as Emma Kimilainen, amongst others, struggled with aquaplaning in a straight line.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

The session got back under way with just 10 minutes to go but after a few minutes, the red flag was out again as the conditions continued to cause problems, leaving Chadwick with work to do in Sunday's race and giving Garcia her best chance yet to take home a race victory.

Live W Series Live on

Watch the W Series race 7 in Singapore on Sunday, live on Sky Sports F1 from 9.35am.