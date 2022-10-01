W Series Qualifying: Marta Garcia starts on pole in Singapore after rain curtails session
Marta Garcia found the quickest time in the 13 minutes of qualifying action on Saturday; watch the Singapore GP live all weekend on Sky Sports F1, with Sunday's W Series race at 9.45am followed by the F1 race at 1pm
By Megan Wellens
Last Updated: 01/10/22 10:35am
Marta Garcia will start on pole in Singapore on Sunday after treacherous conditions reduced qualifying to just 13 minutes.
With heavy rain falling on the Singapore street circuit, the W Series spent the opening moments of the session fighting over track position, getting in an early fast lap and dealing with reduced grip.
- Sainz leads Ferrari one-two from Leclerc in Singapore practice
- Sky Sports to remain home of F1 until 2029 with new deal
- When to watch the Singapore GP on Sky Sports F1
It was Alice Powell who got to grips with the conditions the quickest, setting herself at the top of the timesheet with a 2:31.411 in the opening 10 minutes.
However, Marta Garcia was then hot on her heels, setting a 2:30.762 that put her on provisional pole.
W Series Grid: Singapore
|Marta Garcia
|CortDAO Racing
|Beitske Visser
|Sirin Racing
|Alice Powell
|Click2Drive Bristol Street Motors Racing
|Belen Garcia
|Quantfury
|Jessica Hawkins
|Click2Drive Bristol Street Motors Racing
|Abbi Pulling
|Racing X
|Sarah Moore
|Scuderia W
|Jamie Chadwick
|Jenner Racing
|Fabienne Wohlwend
|CortDAO Racing
|Emma Kimilainen
|Puma W
|Chloe Chambers
|Jenner Racing
|Abbie Eaton
|Scuderia W
|Ayla Agren
|Puma W
|Emely De Heus
|Sirin Racing
|Nerea Marti
|Quantfury
|Bruna Tomaselli
|Racing X
|Juju Noda
|W Series Academy
|Bianca Bustamante
|W Series Academy
Jamie Chadwick was putting in a good lap just before the halfway mark but traffic hindered her in the final sector, putting her 8th and leaving her with work to do.
A red flag then came out with 17 minutes to go due to the heavy rain as Emma Kimilainen, amongst others, struggled with aquaplaning in a straight line.
The session got back under way with just 10 minutes to go but after a few minutes, the red flag was out again as the conditions continued to cause problems, leaving Chadwick with work to do in Sunday's race and giving Garcia her best chance yet to take home a race victory.
Live W Series
October 2, 2022, 9:35am
Live on
Watch the W Series race 7 in Singapore on Sunday, live on Sky Sports F1 from 9.35am.