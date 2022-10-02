Singapore GP: George Russell to start from pit lane after changing his power unit
George Russell will start the Singapore Grand Prix from the pit lane after taking a new power unit which exceeded his number of allocated engine parts.
Russell qualified 11th at the Marina Bay Circuit but he will be demoted to the back after Mercedes changed his power unit.
The British driver has enjoyed an impressive opening season as Lewis Hamilton's team-mate, finishing in the top five at every race he has completed.
But Russell will struggle to keep that fine record intact following his penalty.
The 24-year-old, who was pipped to Q3 by Haas' Kevin Magnussen, apologised to his team on the team radio, saying: "Sorry about that I really struggled. Exactly the same issue as in practice. Ahhh!"
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc lines up from pole position for Sunday's race ahead of Red Bull driver Sergio Perez with Hamilton third.
Max Verstappen starts only eighth after Red Bull under-fuelled his car. The Dutch driver must win to stand any chance of taking his second title here with five rounds to spare.
