McLaren and Aston Martin kick off mega week of Formula 1 car launches: Watch live on Sky Sports

Both McLaren and Aston Martin are revealing their new-for-2023 cars live on Sky Sports F1 today

Formula 1 launch season kicks into overdrive this week with five more car reveals live on Sky Sports F1, starting with McLaren AND Aston Martin today.

AlphaTauri's unveiling on Saturday night in New York means half the grid have shown off, at the very least, their livery for the upcoming campaign, with McLaren are launching their MCL35 today at 5pm and Aston Martin their AMR23 at 7pm, both from their respective team bases.

The reveals will be live on Sky Sports F1

And that's not all for this week, with the final three launches before pre-season testing

On Tuesday, Ferrari have a Valentines Day date with the birth of their SF-23 from Maranello, live from 10.25am.

It's then the turn of Mercedes on Wednesday as the former world champions bid to bounce back from their 2022 struggles. The W14 will be revealed at 9.15am.

Rounding off launch season will be Alpine with a London launch party on Thursday, at 8pm.

That final unveiling comes a week before pre-season testing begins, with one three-day test in Bahrain from February 23-25. The action then comes thick and fast with the season-opening Bahrain GP on March 3-5.

Testing as well as every practice, qualifying and race session

F1 2023: The launches so far and what's next Date Team Location January 31 Haas (livery launch) Online February 3 Red Bull New York February 6 Williams (livery launch) Online February 7 Alfa Romeo Zurich February 11 AlphaTauri New York February 13 McLaren Woking February 13 Aston Martin Silverstone February 14 Ferrari Maranello February 15 Mercedes Silverstone February 16 Alpine London

What to expect from McLaren and Aston Martin?

Both McLaren and Aston Martin have one high-profile driver change for the new season and their launches will provide the first chances for those drivers to preview the year ahead.

At McLaren, Oscar Piastri arrives as one of F1's most highly-rated rookies and will partner the ever-impressive Lando Norris.

The team are looking for improvement this season after finishing fifth behind Alpine in 2023, and have a new team boss in Andrea Stella after Andreas Seidl's surprise move to Sauber.

Aston Martin, meanwhile, welcome a double world champion in Fernando Alonso to the team.

Alonso, 41, appears set to spend his final years in the sport with Aston Martin after favouring their project over Alpine's, and will hope to inspire the team to a much better season than last year, when they finished seventh.

Lance Stroll is the other Aston driver, and their launch takes place from their new Silverstone base.

In terms of car liveries, expect a variant of the papaya and blue for McLaren and the racing green for Aston Martin.