Stefano Domenicali says F1 practice sessions to stay but it would be 'wrong' not to consider changes

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has denied claims he wants to scrap practice sessions.

Domenicali made headlines ahead of the Australian Grand Prix when he told Portuguese TV he was "a supporter of the cancellation of free practice sessions".

The Italian clarified his comments while speaking to Sky Sports F1 on Friday, suggesting his words had been blown out of proportion.

Domenicali has ruled out practice sessions being scrapped - but says it would be "wrong" not to think about changes to try and grow the audience

Domenicali, who took over as F1 CEO in 2021, said: "As always, when you're talking about an ant, it's becoming an elephant.

"I was just focusing on the fact that I was enjoying these sprint races - I didn't say anything new. Of course, there needs to be the time for practice.

"The people are coming to see performance and the more that you give the teams and drivers the chance to see who they are, the better it is for the show.

"On the other hand, we need to give rookies time for them to practice, so always there needs to be a balance."

Domenicali says it would be "wrong" not to think about making changes to engage the growing audience.

He added: "We have to consider that we are just at the start of an incredible period for the sport, and it's really very strong.

"It's not because we don't respect the traditions, we respect the old way of thinking of our weekend, but it would be wrong not to think about it."

Domenicali was speaking after an eventful first practice at the Australian Grand Prix, in which Max Verstappen led Lewis Hamilton, before Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso topped a rain-affected second practice.

Friday saw 120,000 fans in attendance at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne.

