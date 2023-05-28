Monaco GP: Fernando Alonso hopeful of targeting Max Verstappen's 'inconsistent starts' in race

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Fernando Alonso says his Aston Martin team can be happy with qualifying in second place for the Monaco Grand Prix Fernando Alonso says his Aston Martin team can be happy with qualifying in second place for the Monaco Grand Prix

Fernando Alonso says he hopes Max Verstappen's "inconsistent" starting will provide him with an opportunity to dislodge the pole-sitter in Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix.

Red Bull's Verstappen denied Alonso a first pole position since 2012 with a stunning final sector to narrowly top a thrilling qualifying session at the Circuit de Monaco on Saturday.

With overtaking hugely difficult on the narrow street circuit, the short run to the first corner could provide Alonso with his best opportunity to make a pass that would put him in position for a first F1 win in more than a decade.

"I mean it's very short into Turn 1, but we have normally a good start this year," Alonso said.

"Max is a little bit inconsistent, so maybe it's one of those bad ones."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Verstappen steals pole position from Alonso with a stunning final sector in a thrilling final qualifying session Max Verstappen steals pole position from Alonso with a stunning final sector in a thrilling final qualifying session

Alonso admits he otherwise has limited hopes of getting past Verstappen if there is no rain.

"Let's see what we can do in terms of strategy," he added. "[Or] if there's any weather coming or something, but we will try to win.

"I think to win the race we will need some help from Max - maybe a lucky Safety Car, a bad pit stop from Red Bull, I know they are the best ones on the pit stops but maybe one race they can have a mistake.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Verstappen says he risked everything in the final sector to steal a stunning pole from Alonso in Monaco Verstappen says he risked everything in the final sector to steal a stunning pole from Alonso in Monaco

"Those kind of things will give us an opportunity. On a normal race it will be very difficult."

As for Verstappen, who grew up watching the 41-year-old Alonso racing, he is keen to see the Spaniard gain an elusive 33rd F1 victory, but is not quite sure he is willing to let it come at his own expense.

"I'd like to see Fernando win, but I'd also like to see myself win," said Verstappen, who goes into the race looking to increase his 14-point lead at the top of the world championship.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky F1's Ted Kravitz looks back at all the big talking points from qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix Sky F1's Ted Kravitz looks back at all the big talking points from qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix

Laughing, he continued: "It's a tough one, I'll think about it."

Following an afternoon in which they had put everything on the line, Alonso was in a playful mood.

His final words to Sky Sports F1 were: "Someone told me that P2 in the last 10 years has more victories than pole positions, so let's see if we can keep that stat."

Monaco GP grid - Top 10

1) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

3) Esteban Ocon, Alpine

4) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

5) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

6) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

7) Pierre Gasly, Alpine

8) George Russell, Mercedes

9) Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri

10) Lando Norris, McLaren

Sky Sports F1's live Monaco GP schedule

Sunday May 28

7.15am: F3 Feature Race

8.45am: F2 Feature Race

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday Monaco GP build-up

2pm: THE MONACO GRAND PRIX

4pm: Chequered Flag Monaco GP reaction

5pm: Ted's Notebook

5.30pm: The 107th Indy 500

Watch the Monaco Grand Prix live on Sky Sports F1 on Sunday with build-up from 12.30pm and lights out at 2pm. Get Sky Sports