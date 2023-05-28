Monaco GP: Fernando Alonso hopeful of targeting Max Verstappen's 'inconsistent starts' in race
Max Verstappen starts the Monaco Grand Prix on pole, with Fernando Alonso alongside him on the front row after a thrilling qualifying duel; watch the Monaco GP live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm on Sunday, lights out at 2pm
Fernando Alonso says he hopes Max Verstappen's "inconsistent" starting will provide him with an opportunity to dislodge the pole-sitter in Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix.
Red Bull's Verstappen denied Alonso a first pole position since 2012 with a stunning final sector to narrowly top a thrilling qualifying session at the Circuit de Monaco on Saturday.
With overtaking hugely difficult on the narrow street circuit, the short run to the first corner could provide Alonso with his best opportunity to make a pass that would put him in position for a first F1 win in more than a decade.
"I mean it's very short into Turn 1, but we have normally a good start this year," Alonso said.
"Max is a little bit inconsistent, so maybe it's one of those bad ones."
Alonso admits he otherwise has limited hopes of getting past Verstappen if there is no rain.
"Let's see what we can do in terms of strategy," he added. "[Or] if there's any weather coming or something, but we will try to win.
"I think to win the race we will need some help from Max - maybe a lucky Safety Car, a bad pit stop from Red Bull, I know they are the best ones on the pit stops but maybe one race they can have a mistake.
"Those kind of things will give us an opportunity. On a normal race it will be very difficult."
As for Verstappen, who grew up watching the 41-year-old Alonso racing, he is keen to see the Spaniard gain an elusive 33rd F1 victory, but is not quite sure he is willing to let it come at his own expense.
"I'd like to see Fernando win, but I'd also like to see myself win," said Verstappen, who goes into the race looking to increase his 14-point lead at the top of the world championship.
Laughing, he continued: "It's a tough one, I'll think about it."
Following an afternoon in which they had put everything on the line, Alonso was in a playful mood.
His final words to Sky Sports F1 were: "Someone told me that P2 in the last 10 years has more victories than pole positions, so let's see if we can keep that stat."
Monaco GP grid - Top 10
1) Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
3) Esteban Ocon, Alpine
4) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari
5) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
6) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
7) Pierre Gasly, Alpine
8) George Russell, Mercedes
9) Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri
10) Lando Norris, McLaren
