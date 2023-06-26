F1 tyre war 'not right' explains Pirelli boss Mario Isola as FIA and Formula 1 decide 2025 supplier contract

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Craig Slater sits down with Mario Isola to discuss the ongoing rivalry between Pirelli and Bridgestone, who are competing to become Formula 1's tyre supplier from 2025 to 2027 Craig Slater sits down with Mario Isola to discuss the ongoing rivalry between Pirelli and Bridgestone, who are competing to become Formula 1's tyre supplier from 2025 to 2027

Pirelli boss Mario Isola is not in favour of a Formula 1 tyre war, stating the drivers should be "heroes of the show".

The FIA opened a tender for tyre suppliers to make offers to become F1's exclusive tyre supplier from 2025, plus its support series F2 and F3.

Pirelli's current contact expires at the end of 2024 and Sky Sports F1 understands Bridgestone will provide opposition to take over the Italian tyre manufacturer as they have made a bid.

Bridgestone last supplied tyres to F1 in 2010 and were part of two tyre wars in the late 1990s against Goodyear and between 2000 and 2006 versus Michelin.

Asked by Sky Sports News about whether Pirelli would like a tyre war, Isola said: "It's difficult. If you look at all the motorsport championships in the world, having a sole supplier for tyres is now a common approach. You save money.

"The risk is when you are in competition, the race is decided by tyres and not by the cars or drivers. We want the drivers to be the heroes of the show, not the tyres.

"We are happy to be part of the show and give our contribution to the show but not to replace drivers. That's not right."

Bridgestone were F1's previous tyre supplier before Pirelli

Isola: New tyre supplier would 'take time' to get up to speed

F1 has changed drastically since Bridgestone last supplied tyres to the championship 13 years ago, with different requirements from the governing body regarding tyre performance.

Isola, who has been Pirelli's F1 figurehead since 2017, thinks any new tyre supplier would need time to get used to F1 in 2023.

"It will take time, for sure. Looking at the regulations, they are more complicated than 12 years ago. The sporting and technical regulations are much bigger," he explained.

Mario Isola doesn't want a tyre war in F1 as he thinks the "drivers should be the stars"

"Also the technical directives that the FIA release on many subjects. The competition is stronger, all the teams are packed. A lot of the time from first to P15, they are within one second. That means the teams are really looking for any performance advantage.

"If you have the same tyre, and you learn to use it in a better way, you get an advantage. That's why teams have engineers dedicated to how the tyres work."

Isola: Pirelli not tired of F1

Pirelli joined F1 at a time when there was a push for high degradation tyres, so multiple pit stops were a common theme. This caused complaints from several drivers about the direction of the sport, but Pirelli have always argued they provided tyres that were demanded by the FIA and F1.

Major car changes including a move to wider and faster cars in 2017, which meant bigger tyres were needed, plus the 2022 move to 18-inch tyres have also happened in the modern Pirelli era.

Pirelli have been F1's sole tyre supplier since 2011

"We are not tired of F1. I believe we have a long-term project with F1 and the FIA that are running. We want to extend our contract because the sport is healthy," said Isola.

"We are part of the show and I believe we are a partner, not just a tyre supplier. We have the appetite to continue.

"I believe we have shown with our 12-year partnership with F1 that we have done everything possible and achieved some good results. It's easy to criticise tyres because we are the sole supplier. I understand people can have a different view.

"I spoke many times with people who say 'I don't like degradation'. Some say, 'I don't like three compounds', some like more, some like less.

"Everybody have their own view. We are very well connected with all the stakeholders in order to supply what they require for the benefit of the show."

