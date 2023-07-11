Daniel Ricciardo driving Red Bull's RB19 in Pirelli tyre test as Christian Horner discusses prospect of full-time return

Daniel Ricciardo is driving the RB19 for the first time at Silverstone in a Pirelli tyre test

Christian Horner says Red Bull have no plans to give Daniel Ricciardo a race seat at the team as he prepares to drive the RB19 for the first time on Tuesday.

Ricciardo returned to Red Bull as a third driver for 2023 after leaving McLaren at the end of last season and is taking part in a Pirelli tyre test at Silverstone this week.

Ricciardo said last month that the "fairy-tale ending" to his F1 career would be racing for Red Bull again. The Australian won seven races for the team between 2014-2018 before leaving for Renault.

Horner is intrigued to see how Ricciardo performs in the tyre test - having admitted he didn't recognise the 34-year-old's driving style when he returned to the team - but appeared to rule out the prospect of Ricciardo's dream career ending coming to fruition.

"It's not something that we're planning, that's for certain," Horner said when asked if there was a possibility of Ricciardo getting a full-time seat with the team in future.

"It was right to give him the opportunity this year to remain within the team and keep him around the sport.

"I think it would have been a loss to the sport for him just to disappear and I think that I didn't recognise the Daniel of the last couple of years so I'll be very interested to see what kind of job he does on Tuesday.

"It's an important test for Pirelli but it's also going to be great to see him back in a Red Bull car and seeing where he's at - both on pace and mentally, physically and to get his feedback on this car as well.

"So I think it's a good opportunity for him to get back behind the wheel of a car that's just won the British Grand Prix."

Ricciardo first revealed in May that he would be getting his first taste of Red Bull's unbeaten 2023 car in the Silverstone tyre test.

He continues to target a return to the grid in 2024 and told Sky Sports News at the Miami GP that he hoped to remind Red Bull he "can still do it" in this week's test.

"I'm really enjoying this year and I think I'll continue to enjoy it, but by next year I think I'll certainly be eager to get back on the grid and compete," Ricciardo said.

"I feel like there is still some unfinished business.

"I'm continuing to do simulator. I'm going to jump in the car in July to get back behind the wheel.

"I'm sure that will really stimulate me and give me all those feels back.

"Naturally I'm going to put a bit of pressure on myself for that and try to remind the team that I can still do it. We'll see where it goes.

"I know I'll be ready to put myself in a position to be back on the grid next year.

"I am staying in shape. I'm giving myself a bit of mental time out but I love playing sports and I love being active, so I haven't allowed myself to get too out of shape."

Red Bull have world champion Max Verstappen under contract until 2028 while Sergio Perez is contracted for 2024 and Horner has repeatedly said the Mexican's seat is not in danger despite a poor run of form which has seen him fail to reach Q3 in five consecutive Grands Prix.

As it stands, there are seats open for 2024 at Mercedes - though Lewis Hamilton is expected to sign a contract extension imminently - AlphaTauri, Alfa Romeo/Sauber, Haas and Williams.