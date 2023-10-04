Lawrence Stroll urges F1 to stick to 10 teams following Andretti bid

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player David Croft and Craig Slater discuss Andretti's application to join the F1 grid and why they will need to convince the current 10 teams that they should have a spot David Croft and Craig Slater discuss Andretti's application to join the F1 grid and why they will need to convince the current 10 teams that they should have a spot

Aston Martin executive chairman Lawrence Stroll says he is a "strong believer" that Formula 1 should remain a 10-team championship despite the FIA's approval of Andretti becoming an 11th constructor earlier this week.

Stroll took over Aston Martin in 2020, overhauling the Racing Point team into one of the world's most recognisable brands, and says F1 has "never been in a better place".

"I think F1, at the moment, the business is on fire, the sport has never been in a better place, and I believe if it isn't broken, you don't need to fix it," said Stroll.

"So, I'm a strong believer that it's working really well with 10 teams right now, and believe that's the way it should stay."

American outfit Andretti have been given the green light to enter Formula 1 as a new 11th team by the FIA, but now await approval from F1's owners.

In January, the FIA, the sport's governing body, launched an application process for new teams to seek to join Formula 1 in 2025, 2026 - when new engine regulations take effect - or 2027.

Andretti's bid would make it the first F1 team based exclusively in the US, aligning with other F1 expansions into the American market.

However, the addition of an extra team would mean prize money is divided further.

"There's never been more fans, spectators at races, the audience is the highest it's ever been, I continue to see substantial growth, particularly in the United States, which is the largest consumer market in the world," said Stroll.

"As you know, we now have three races in the States - we're in our second year in Miami, we're going to Las Vegas in November.

"So, I see tremendous growth possibilities going forward."

The FIA and Liberty Media-owned Formula 1, who control the sport's commercial rights, both have a say on the matter.

With the FIA accepting Andretti's application, their candidacy is now referred on to Formula 1 for consideration.

Sky Sports understands that F1's perspective on the matter will be purely commercial.

They are expected to make their assessment on Andretti's bid over a number of months before reaching a final decision on whether or not to grant the entry.

"We note the FIA's conclusions in relation to the first and second phases of their process and will now conduct our own assessment of the merits of the remaining application," said F1 in a statement.

Stroll was speaking at the announcement of Aston Martin's return to Le Mans.

The Aston Martin Valkyrie, designed by Red Bull ace Adrian Newey, will be taking on the famous race as Stroll looks for even more success in what he calls the "world's greatest hypercar".

"It was my intent as I took over as executive chairman to run the Valkyrie as it was designed in the passion for speed, and with the new hypercar rules coming into Le Mans and WEC (World Endurance Championship), it was very appropriate timing to enter and we will be entering for 2025 for both Le Mans and the IMSA Series," he said.

"When I took over, the history of Aston Martin racing goes back to 110 years ago, we've one 19 victories in our class at Le Mans in the past 20-odd years.

"We are definitely going to win - like everything else we do, we always try to win."

