Lewis Hamilton welcomes Andretti's bid to join Formula 1 as drivers have say on American team's entry attempt

Formula 1's drivers have had their say on the prospective entry of Andretti into the sport, with Lewis Hamilton believing their arrival would be "great".

Andretti this week cleared one hurdle in their attempt to join the grid after their application was approved by the FIA, with their case now referred to Formula 1 for commercial discussions.

But despite receiving that green light from the governing body, the impending financial talks with the sport's commercial rights holder are set to prove the real make or break aspect of the American outfit's bid given the position of the existing 10 teams and sport itself about the need for an 11th entrant.

The sport's reaction to Andretti's bid has been lukewarm - at best - since it was first announced at the start of the year, with a number of teams arguing that the regulated $200m anti-dilution fee payable by any new entrant is no longer enough given the sport's growth in recent seasons, and F1 itself stressing that any new outfit has to bring added value to the championship.

Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll told Sky Sports on Wednesday why he opposed a new entrant, stating: "I believe if it isn't broken, you don't need to fix it."

With the matter set to be a big talking point over the Qatar GP weekend, drivers were asked for their respective takes during Thursday's press briefings.

"I think it's great. I think Formula 1, I've always felt that there weren't enough cars on the grid," Hamilton told reporters at the Qatar GP.

"There'll definitely be people that won't be happy for me to be so supportive of it, but I think it's great.

"It's an opportunity for more jobs, it's another two seats available for a potential female driver to come through.

"It opens up more possibilities and I think it will be more exciting."

World champion Max Verstappen said he would also like to see the Andretti name back in F1, but stressed he did not have all the facts at his disposal.

"It's always very hard for me to comment on these kind of things because I'm not a team owner, I'm a racing driver," said the Red Bull driver.

"Of course in terms of competition it would probably be a nice thing.

"That's why it's very hard to understand, from what I've seen and heard it looks very professional and they want to come in and of course with the Andretti name they are a big name.

"They already have achieved a lot in motorsport so I would definitely like to see them here but it's not up to me to decide these kind of things. It's the FIA, the teams, F1 altogether they have to make that call. They know the situation best and they will make the decisions."

'Quality over quantity' - Russell

Mercedes' George Russell, who also serves as a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, believes any added entrant has to add tangible depth to the grid.

"I think F1 is the pinnacle and we want to see quality competition," said Russell.

"I'm not for and against. But definitely if there were an extra team, it's got to be a quality outfit - one that can add to the sport and we want to see competition.

"In an ideal world, you want to see all 10 teams fighting against one another. I'm sure F1 will come to the best conclusion and answer - whatever it maybe. We have to have quality over quantity."

Fernando Alonso, meanwhile, said while he liked Andretti after racing with them at the Indy 500 in 2017 he would "support as well whatever Aston Martin's position is".

"They are a great team and it will obviously be a great name to add to Formula 1. But there are other people in charge of these kind of decisions - first the FIA, then FOM and the teams as well," said the Spaniard.

"I don't know exactly what to see. Whatever the final decision, it's going to be OK. I like Michael (Andretti) and I like the organisation but I also understand other things and I will support as well whatever Aston Martin's position is. I will be OK with anything."

Analysis: What are Andretti's chances of convincing F1 of their case?

Sky Sports F1's Karun Chandhok on Sky Sports News:

"Out of the 10 teams here on the grid I've only heard a couple being neutral and the rest being against having another team.

"They view Formula 1 now as a franchise model. They see 10 teams here; each of them views their own team as a business of a certain value and as soon as you add an 11th one in it dilutes their value.

"So fundamentally I think it's an economic viewpoint that they are taking, looking at their own interest.

"I think Formula 1 as a whole are looking at it and going 'we need to protect the interest of the 10 people who have invested in the sport, grown it to the level it's at the moment'. Although we haven't had any firm answers out of F1 yet, they are going through their own process of evaluating Andretti, at the moment the indications are that F1, the teams, and F1 as an organisation don't feel like they need an 11th team.

"So there's going to be a bit of an impasse. I can see this turning into a bit of a political storm."

