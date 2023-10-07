Qatar GP Sprint Shootout: Oscar Piastri takes maiden Sprint pole as Max Verstappen remains on course to seal title

Oscar Piastri edged out McLaren team-mate Lando Norris to top the Sprint Shootout at the Qatar Grand Prix, as Max Verstappen remained on course to seal the world championship later on Saturday.

Piastri delivered a 1:24.454 to beat Norris by a little under a tenth of a second, in a chaotic session that saw drivers repeatedly lose lap times for failing to stay within track limits at the Losail International Circuit.

Verstappen, who appears almost certain to seal his third successive drivers' title in the Sprint - live on Sky Sports F1 at 6:30pm - was third behind the McLarens.

Verstappen can guarantee the title with three points, but will become champion regardless of his own result if his Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez, who qualified eighth, finishes outside the top three.

George Russell was fourth ahead of Ferrari duo Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, but his Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton will start from 12th after making a surprise SQ2 exit.

Nico Hulkenberg took an impressive seventh for Haas, while Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and Alpine's Esteban Ocon rounded out the top 10.

The session began 20 minutes later than originally scheduled and with altered track limits, after the FIA made changes on "safety grounds" following tyre manufacturer Pirelli revealing concerns relating to data from Friday's practice session.

While the 19-lap Sprint later on Saturday looks set to remain unaffected, aside from the layout alteration between Turns 12 and 13, Sunday's race could see drivers forced to make three pit stops to ensure the avoidance of tyre failures.

Qatar GP Sprint Shootout Result

1) Oscar Piastri, McLaren

2) Lando Norris, McLaren

3) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

4) George Russell, Mercedes

5) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

6) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

7) Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

8) Sergio Perez, Red Bull

9) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

10) Esteban Ocon, Alpine

Qatar GP Sprint Shootout Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:24.454 2) Lando Norris McLaren +0.082 3) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.192 4) George Russell Mercedes +0.387 5) Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.701 6) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.793 7) Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.866 8) Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.928 9) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin No time 10) Esteban Ocon Alpine No time Out in SQ2 11) Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:25.686 12) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:25.962 13) Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:26.236 14) Liam Lawson AlphaTauri 1:26.584 15) Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1:54.546 Out in SQ1 16) Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:26.849 17) Alex Albon Williams 1:26.862 18) Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:26.926 19) Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:27.438 20) Logan Sargeant Williams 2:05.741

