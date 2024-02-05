Williams car launch: Watch free stream as Alex Albon's 2024 Formula 1 challenger revealed

Watch as Williams reveal their 2024 F1 challenger, the F46; Alex Albon, Logan Sargeant and team principal James Vowles share their views on the new car; Watch every F1 race in 2024 live on Sky Sports F1
Monday 5 February 2024 15:07, UK
Williams will become the second team to launch their 2024 Formula 1 challenger as the F46 is revealed on Monday.
Williams took a leap forward in 2023 as Alex Albon led the team to seventh in the constructors' standings, sealing their highest finish since 2017.
In team principal James Vowles' second year in charge, the iconic squad will be looking to make further progress as American driver Logan Sargeant also enters his second campaign with the team.
Pre-season testing takes place from Wednesday February 21 to Friday February 23 at the Bahrain International Circuit with just three days for the teams to get prepared for the new season.
Just one week later, the opening race of the 2024 season will begin with the Bahrain Grand Prix from February 29 to March 2.
Due to the Muslim holy period of Ramadan, the Bahrain and, seven days later, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, will be held on a Saturday.
This means practice one and two will take place on Thursdays, with final practice and qualifying on Fridays.
