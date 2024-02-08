British Grand Prix: Formula 1 agrees deal to keep Silverstone on calendar until 2034 with 10-year extension

Formula 1 has agreed a 10-year extension to keep the British Grand Prix on the sport's calendar until at least 2034.

The 2024 race at Silverstone was the last scheduled by the previous deal, but there had been confidence an agreement would be reached to retain the hugely popular event, which saw a record 480,000 fans attend in 2023.

The Silverstone circuit has huge historic value to F1 having hosted the first race counting towards the world championship in 1950, and has gone on to stage 58 Grands Prix.

"I am delighted to announce that the British Grand Prix will remain on the calendar for 10 more years with

this agreement," F1 president Stefano Domenicali said.

"Silverstone is an iconic venue at the heart of F1 history and as it approaches its ninth decade hosting Grands Prix, the event continues to attract fans from around the world for fantastic racing on track and the amazing fan experience off it."

Formula 1 agreed the extension with promoter Silverstone and its owner the British Racing Drivers' Club (BRDC).

"This long-term commitment reflects the importance of the British Grand Prix to Formula 1 and their acknowledgement of our ability to deliver a world-class experience for the British fans who are among the most enthusiastic and knowledgeable in the world," Silverstone chief executive Stuart Pringle said.

"The cheers of support for the home teams, and particularly for the British drivers on the grid, makes the Silverstone atmosphere unique and I am looking forward to harnessing this passion for our sport and taking the event to the next level in the coming decade."

Max Verstappen claimed his first British GP victory last year on his way to winning a third successive drivers' title, with British duo Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton delighting the home crowd by completing the podium.

Hamilton, who recently stunned the sport by deciding to switch from Mercedes to Ferrari for the 2025 season, has won the British GP a record eight times.

BRDC chairman Peter Digby added: "I am delighted we have secured a 10-year extension to host the Formula 1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

"This contractual security will provide a solid base for the further development of the venue as we continue to improve and transform the circuit into a year-round international motorsport and leisure destination.

"The 2024 Formula 1 season will start with 9 BRDC Full and Honorary members on the grid and the importance of our continued support of young drivers is particularly evidenced by the success of Lewis, Lando, George (Russell) and Alex (Albon)."

The off-track entertainment at Silverstone has grown in recent years, with Stormzy and Kings of Leon among the musical artists set to perform at the 2024 event, which takes place from July 5-7.

