Drive to Survive Season Six: Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff's foreboding conversation revealed

Lewis Hamilton's uncertainty over remaining with Mercedes for the rest of his career was apparent in a conversation he held with team principal Toto Wolff during the 2023 Formula 1 season, the release of season six of Netflix's Drive to Survive has revealed.

The latest series of the documentary has an episode focused on Hamilton considering his future with the team amid a second successive disappointing campaign for Mercedes.

Hamilton ultimately signed a contract extension with Mercedes in August that was expected to keep him with the team until the end of 2025, but he then stunned the sporting world earlier in February by taking up a break clause to join Ferrari for the 2025 season.

The behind-the-scenes footage provides insight to the mindset of the seven-time world champion, who appeared to be having doubts over remaining with the Silver Arrows.

The conversation between the pair shows Hamilton expressing his concerns over Mercedes' lack of performance and Wolff attempting to convince the Brit that he should remain with the team until and beyond the end of his driving career.

"For me, personally, when you see the step that Aston Martin made over the winter, show that if we get it right with the concept of the car, the aero and the balance, we can win a championship," Wolff says.

"But I don't want to wait until 2026 when we have the new engine regulations."

Hamilton replies: "Frick, me neither. You can be here for like 20 more years, 30 more years, I can't."

Wolff responds: "Well, who says that?

Before in what now appears to be a foreboding remark, Hamilton says: "These are precious years for me. I don't know."

Attempting to ease Hamilton's doubts, Wolff says: "Lewis, you're much more than a racing driver, much more than the seven-time world champion. You are one of the people that lead this team forward."

Ahead of his final season with team, Hamilton is set to make his 2024 pre-season testing debut on Thursday, live on Sky Sports F1, after team-mate George Russell drove the W15 on Wednesday.

All 10 episodes of Formula 1: Drive to Survive are available on Netflix from Friday, February 23. Sky customers can access Netflix via Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream.

Sky Sports F1's pre-season testing schedule

Thursday February 22 - Day Two

6.50am-11.05am: Morning Session

11.55am-4.05pm: Afternoon Session

8pm: Testing Wrap

8.30pm: Ted's Testing Notebook

Friday February 23 - Day Three

6.50am-11.05am: Morning Session

11.55am-4.05pm: Afternoon Session

8pm: Testing Wrap

8.30pm: Ted's Testing Notebook

9pm: Development Corner

When is the first F1 race?

Just one week after testing, the opening race of the 2024 season will begin with the Bahrain Grand Prix from February 29 to March 2.

Due to the Muslim holy period of Ramadan, the Bahrain and, seven days later, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, will be held on a Saturday.

This means practice one and two will take place on Thursdays, with final practice and qualifying on Fridays.

