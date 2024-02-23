F1 Testing: Charles Leclerc fastest on final day for impressive Ferrari but Red Bull remain strong

Ferrari make it two timesheet-topping days in a row in Bahrain, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen fourth on slower tyres; More drain-cover issues on track in disrupted morning; watch the season-opening Bahrain GP live on Sky Sports F1 starting with free practice on Thursday
Friday 23 February 2024 17:08, UK
Charles Leclerc kept Ferrari on top of the timesheet on the third and final day of F1 pre-season testing with Mercedes' George Russell second and Max Verstappen fourth-quickest ahead of next week's season-opening Bahrain GP.
After team-mate Carlos Sainz had topped Thursday's running, Leclerc took timesheet honours on Friday with a best lap of 1:30.22 mid-way through the afternoon on the C5 tyres, the fastest compound available this week.
The morning session of the test was again disrupted for the second successive day by a dislodged drain cover with running red-flagged for over an hour before cars were allowed to return to track.
Sainz's Day Two time on 1:29.921, on one-step-harder C4s, remained the quickest of the test. Red Bull though recorded the week's fastest time on the yellow-marked C3s, the soft tyre in use at next week's race.
The widely-held belief therefore remains that Red Bull, the reigning double world champions remain the team to beat at the start of the new season after an impressive opening week for their eye-catching new RB20 car.
But Ferrari also enjoyed a strong test too, with their drivers feeling more confident about their car and its handling than this time last year. Mercedes' drivers have also spoken about their car being "nicer to drive" than its two evil-handling predecessors, while McLaren feel they remain right in the chasing pack.
Verstappen, who like Leclerc ran in the afternoon, only used he C3 tyre or harder and his best time of 1:30.755 was fourth tenths slower than Leclerc's on the quicker compound, although tyre-corrected the lap was theoretically quicker.
"That time on an old C3 tyre really was a real warning shot for what they can do in race pace," said Sky Sports F1's Anthony Davidson. "So I think they have got that covered.
"But Ferrari I'm quite interested in with the qualifying speed of the car. I think the potential could be there for qualifying to maybe be a thorn in Red Bull's side."
Russell, who along with team-mate Lewis Hamilton has described this year's much-changed Mercedes as a "nicer car to drive", completed a series of shorter runs late in the session in the local evening conditions. Initially moving into fifth place on the C3 compound, Russell then took second on the C4 late on, 0.046s adrift of Leclerc.
Sauber's Zhou Guanyu vaulted up the order to third on the same red-marked compound.
RB's Yuki Tsunoda was another to complete a late qualifying-style run on the C4s and finished fifth after 53 laps.
Alex Albon, the only driver to spend the whole day in the car while the other nine teams split their running, also found late ground to take sixth at the end of 121 laps ahead of McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso.
Sainz was the quickest of the morning runners with Lewis Hamilton, who spoke publicly in the press conference for the first time about his shock 2025 switch to Ferrari, was 12th after 49 laps.
Lando Norris only completed 20 laps due to a clutch problem on his McLaren.
More to follow...
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|Tyre
|1) Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:30.322
|74
|C5
|2) George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.046
|67
|C4
|3) Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|+0.325
|85
|C4
|4) Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.433
|66
|C3
|5) Yuki Tsunoda
|RB
|+0.453
|53
|C4
|6) Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.662
|121
|C4
|7) Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.708
|91
|C3
|8) Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.837
|75
|C3
|9) Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|+0.925
|71
|C3
|10) Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|+1.161
|53
|C3
|11) Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|+1.364
|89
|C3
|12) Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+1.677
|49
|C5
|13) Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1.716
|46
|C3
|14) Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+1.786
|20
|C3
|15) Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.827
|47
|C3
|16) Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|+2.731
|80
|C3
|17) Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|+2.757
|55
|C3
|18) Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|+3.206
|28
|C3
|19) Daniel Ricciardo
|RB
|+6.693
|70
|C1
* the C5 tyre is the softest - and theoretically fastest - compound, while C1 is the hardest - and theoretically slowest - compound
You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!
Watch pre-season testing live and then every round of the new season, starting with the Bahrain Grand Prix from February 29-March 2. Stream every F1 race and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership