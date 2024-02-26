F1: Sky Sports and AI give fans The Greatest Track on Earth with iconic landmarks and turns on one circuit

Formula 1 fans can now see the iconic Parabolica from Monza, the Suzuka ferris wheel and the observation tower at Austin all on one track thanks to Sky Sports and AI.

Ahead of the 2024 F1 season, which begins in Bahrain from February 29-March 2, Sky Sports polled over 4,000 fans on their favourite landmarks, turns and tracks.

The results were used to create the ultimate F1 circuit - The Greatest Track on Earth - which also features the Swimming Pool chicane in Monaco and the Senna 'S' at Interlagos.

Watch the spectacular drive-through video above, voiced by Sky Sports' David Croft.

Image: The Grand Hotel hairpin turn in Monaco was included in The Greatest Track on Earth

Fans selected Lewis Hamilton - who will leave Mercedes for Ferrari at the end of the 2024 season - to navigate the challenging 6km circuit in his 2015-2020 Silver Arrows car, with the seven-time world champion receiving 28 per cent of the votes.

The AI track comprises 10 different circuits, with the legendary Eau Rouge of Spa in Belgium and the uphill climb of the Circuit of the Americas' first straight in Texas included.

AI has displayed Silverstone in the pouring rain, but with the revered RAF Red Arrows flying overhead to bring some colour to a typical dreary British summer day.

The track also takes in the narrow castle section in Baku, Azerbaijan and the Grand Hotel hairpin turn in Monaco, while Mount Fuji in Japan is pictured towering in the distance.

Image: Monaco's iconic Swimming Pool chicane made the cut

Italian fans (39 per cent) were selected when people were asked who was likely to bring the most noise and colour to The Greatest Track on Earth, with Brits (28 per cent) second.

Sky Sports analyst and former F1 world champion Jenson Button said: "The best things about Formula 1 are the passionate fans, the variety of circuits across the globe and the demands each one brings, so for Sky Sports to have used AI to design the ultimate track really does get the imagination racing.

"I would have loved the opportunity to compete on this track as it combines many of the things that make F1 the most unique sport in the world - the glamour of Monaco, the speed of Monza and not forgetting the unpredictable weather of Spa!"

The circuit combines real-world imagery and, with the help of AI creative platform Midjourney, more fantastical and computer-enhanced elements.

Full elements of The Greatest Track on Earth

Straight into Turn 1 - Circuit of the Americas, United States

Parabolica - Monza, Italy

Acque Minerali - Imola, Italy

Swimming Pool - Monaco

Grand Hotel Hairpin - Monaco

Eau Rouge into Raidillon - Spa, Belgium

Kemmel Straight - Spa, Belgium

Castle Section - Baku City Circuit, Azerbaijan

Maggots, Becketts, Chapel Curve - Silverstone , United Kingdom

, Esses - Suzuka, Japan

- Brabham, Jones - Melbourne, Australia

The Senna 'S' - Interlagos, Brazil

T14 to finish line - Interlagos, Brazil

