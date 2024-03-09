Lewis Hamilton: Mercedes driver admits F1 team's new 2024 car still needs 'big changes' after Saudi Arabian GP struggle

Lewis Hamilton believes Mercedes have still got to make "big changes" to their F1 car beyond the widespread overhaul already made for 2024 after a difficult start to the new season continued at the Saudi Arabian GP.

With Toto Wolff admitting at the end of last season that Mercedes faced a "mountain to climb" in their pursuit of Red Bull in the short-term, all of the world champions' rivals have faced a harsh reminder of the scale of that task in the opening two weekends of the new season following consecutive dominant Max Verstappen-Sergio Perez one-two finishes.

Mercedes, who have made significant changes to their car in an attempt to bridge that gap, followed up a fifth and seventh places at the Bahrain season-opener with sixth and ninth in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

Sixth-placed George Russell finished 40 seconds behind victor Verstappen in a 50-lap race that featured a brief early appearance from the Safety Car.

Hamilton, who ran behind Russell in the opening stages before trying an alternative longer-running strategy and eventually finished ninth, admitted the performance of the new W15 around the high-speed Jeddah street track had felt familiar after similar difficulties in 2023 and 2022.

"The car is relatively good in the low speed and not so bad in the medium [speed], but in the high-speed we are miles off," said Hamilton to Sky Sports F1.

"It was like I was in a different category when I was going through the high-speed between the other guys around me.

"It's frustrating for sure to be in three years in a row in almost the same position. It's definitely tough but we will get our heads down and keep working away, and I know everyone back at the factory is pushing as hard as they can."

Mercedes have changed direction with their approach to the current ground-effect cars for 2024 but Hamilton warned they may still need to go further.

"We've definitely got to make some big changes," he added.

"We haven't made big enough changes, perhaps. If you look at the three teams ahead of us, they still have different concept to where we are in some areas. So we've got some performance to add, that's for sure."

Running behind Russell in his grid position of eighth at the time of Lance Stroll's crash and the lap-seven Safety Car, Hamilton was one of a handful of drivers not to pit in the three laps that the race was neutralised.

This left him up in running third for the lap-11 restart and, although he was soon passed by Perez and Charles Leclerc's quicker cars, Hamilton impressively stayed ahead of Oscar Piastri for 20 laps despite the McLaren having the advantage of fresher tyres.

He eventually pitted on lap 36 to set up a final short stint on soft tyres but, with a similarly long-running Lando Norris just ahead of him on the same strategy and impressive Ferrari debutant Oliver Bearman ultimately out of reach for both, Hamilton could not make up any late ground.

Nonetheless, he said: "I think it was worth trying something different.

"Splitting the cars and trying different strategies, and ultimately that's always the goal to do something a little bit different, particularly when we're in the position we're in.

"I was fighting as hard as I could to go long and I was hoping for a Safety Car or something but it was just unfortunate nothing came out."

