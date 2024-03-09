Christian Horner responds after Jos Verstappen reiterates 'bad' if Red Bull F1 team principal stays

Christian Horner has responded to Jos Verstappen's comments that it's "a bit too late" to draw a line under Red Bull's problematic recent period off the track.

Despite a perfect start to the new season, with one-twos in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, there is ongoing scrutiny on Red Bull after the conclusion of Horner's investigation, which resulted in allegations of inappropriate behaviour made against the team principal by a female colleague being dismissed.

Max Verstappen's future at Red Bull was cast into doubt when he stated Helmut Marko "has to stay" at the team, before the 80-year-old said he will remain in his role as their motorsport advisor amid media reports about a possible suspension.

"There are rumblings and I'm aware of what's been said," Horner told Sky Sports F1.

"Max is an important part of this team. He's our driver and is doing a good job and as team principal and CEO I'm responsible for the running and operation of this team

"Everyone has to do their part. Max is doing their part and everyone else is doing their job."

What has Jos Verstappen said?

Following Max Verstappen's victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix in early March, Jos Verstappen told reporters that Red Bull was "in danger of being torn apart" and "will explode".

In an interview with the Daily Mail while taking part in the Hannut Rally in Belgium, which is why he was not present in Saudi Arabia, Jos Verstappen doubled down on his comments from the week before.

"I think it's a bit too late for that now," said Jos when asked if a line could be drawn under the situation and the team could "move on" as Horner stated in Wednesday's FIA press conference.

"If that's what he wants, fine, but I don't think it will be possible. I don't want to talk too much more as it will create problems.

"But the most important thing for me is that Max is happy, that's what counts for me, I just want him to be happy."

He added: "But all these things that are going on are having an influence on Max. He was third in the first practice, and all we hear about is Horner and what happened with his situation.

"In the press conference Horner gave the other day it was all about him and his problems when we should be talking about Max, the car, his performance and the race. I've already said I think it is causing problems if he stays.

"I think it's too late for Christian to say 'leave me alone' but he has the support of the Thai owner so I think he will stay for the rest of the season.

"I said it would bad if he stayed, it really isn't good for the team, this whole situation."

Horner: No issues with culture at Red Bull

Horner has been in charge since the Red Bull F1 team formed in 2005 and has overseen the outfit win seven drivers' titles and six constructors' championships.

The 50-year-old admits it's "unfortunate" to have a lot of speculation off the track and is focused on the racing.

"The speculation is obviously rife but the most important thing is the team and focusing on on-track performances. We all have a vested interest in achieving performances like we have," he said.

"It's been a phenomenal team effort. What you don't see is it's all the men and women behind the scenes, all the people in the supply chains, all the people in the support functions and all the people that work ridiculously long hours in one of the biggest team sports, if not the biggest team sport in the world. I think it's important to recognise that there are nine other teams doing what we are doing and it's not that easy.

"You only do that by having a spirit, determination throughout the entire company and the drivers are driving the end product and they have done a wonderful job. We move on and our focus is on Melbourne."

Asked if there were no cultural issues at the team, he added: "Absolutely. Red Bull Racing is the most followed sporting entity of aby sports team in the world. We've got an incredible team who are doing an amazing job. Without that, we wouldn't be achieve these performances."

Horner later told the written press that "no individual is bigger than the team" and Red Bull have a "strong relationship" with Max Verstappen.

On whether Verstappen needs to confirm that, the Red Bull boss said: "I think that there's probably too much said already by other parties, and it's about the team is the team.

"Max is part of the team, Helmut is part of the team, I lead this team and everybody has a key role to play in it, and that's it."

