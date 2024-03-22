Australian GP: Alex Albon takes Williams team-mate Logan Sargeant's car after crash leaves team with one chassis

Logan Sargeant will miss the Australian Grand Prix after Williams gave his team-mate Alex Albon their sole remaining car for the rest of the weekend after the Thai driver crashed out of practice.

Albon caused irreparable damage to his car in a huge shunt during first practice on Friday, after which it emerged that Williams do not have a spare chassis with them in Melbourne.

The British-born Thai driver sat out second practice but Williams later confirmed that Albon, who comprehensively outperformed Sargeant last year in their first campaign as team-mates, will drive in qualifying and Sunday's race.

A Williams statement said: "Following Alex Albon's accident during FP1 at the Australian Grand Prix, Williams Racing confirms that due to the extensive damage sustained, it is forced to withdraw the chassis for the remainder of the Grand Prix. This chassis will be returned to the team's HQ at Grove for repair.

"Due to the fact that a third chassis is unavailable, the team can confirm it has taken the decision for Alex to compete for the remainder of the weekend in the chassis that Logan Sargeant drove in FP1 and FP2."

More to follow...

Alex Albon says not much can be salvaged from the crash in Practice One that forced him to withdraw from practice

Sky Sports F1's live Australian GP schedule

Image: The third round of the 2024 F1 season takes place on Sunday, with lights out at 4am on Sky Sports F1

Saturday March 23

0.10am: F3 Sprint

1.10am: Australian GP Practice Three (session starts at 1.30am)

3.10am: F2 Sprint

4.15am: Australian GP Qualifying build-up

5am: Australian GP Qualifying

7am: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

7.30am: Australian GP Qualifying highlights

8.30am: Australian GP Qualifying replay (Sky Showcase)

10.30am: Australian GP Qualifying replay

10pm: F3 Feature Race

Sunday March 24

0.30am: F2 Feature Race

3am: Australian GP build-up: Grand Prix Sunday

4am: THE AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX

6am: Australian GP reaction: Chequered flag

7am: Ted's Notebook

7.30am: Australian GP highlights

8.30am: Australian GP build-up: Grand Prix Sunday replay

9.30am: Australian GP race replay

10am: Australian GP highlights (Sky Showcase)

11.30am: Australian GP reaction: Chequered flag replay

