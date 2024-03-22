Australian GP: Alex Albon takes Williams team-mate Logan Sargeant's car after crash leaves team with one chassis

Alex Albon caused irreparable damage to his Williams in a big shunt during first practice at the Australian Grand Prix on Friday; Logan Sargeant says giving up his car is "the hardest moment" of his career; watch qualifying from 5am on Saturday - live on Sky Sports F1
Friday 22 March 2024 09:55, UK
Logan Sargeant will miss the Australian Grand Prix after Williams gave his team-mate Alex Albon their sole remaining car for the rest of the weekend after the Thai driver crashed out of practice.
Albon caused irreparable damage to his car in a huge shunt during first practice on Friday, after which it emerged that Williams do not have a spare chassis with them in Melbourne.
The British-born Thai driver sat out second practice but Williams later confirmed that Albon, who comprehensively outperformed Sargeant last year in their first campaign as team-mates, will drive in qualifying and Sunday's race.
A Williams statement said: "Following Alex Albon's accident during FP1 at the Australian Grand Prix, Williams Racing confirms that due to the extensive damage sustained, it is forced to withdraw the chassis for the remainder of the Grand Prix. This chassis will be returned to the team's HQ at Grove for repair.
"Due to the fact that a third chassis is unavailable, the team can confirm it has taken the decision for Alex to compete for the remainder of the weekend in the chassis that Logan Sargeant drove in FP1 and FP2."
