Australian GP Qualifying: Max Verstappen claims F1 pole from Carlos Sainz but Lewis Hamilton out in Q2

Max Verstappen fended off a fierce challenge from the returning Carlos Sainz to maintain his perfect start to the 2024 season in Australian Grand Prix qualifying.

​​​​But there was fresh 2024 disappointment for Lewis Hamilton, who failed to make Q3 in his Mercedes and will start 11th for Sunday's race - his worst grid position in Melbourne for 14 years.

Verstappen made it three poles from three at the start of the new season but the world champion had to overcome Ferrari's impressive Sainz, who has returned to action just two weeks after the appendix surgery which kept him out of the Saudi Arabian GP.

Sainz had topped qualifying's first two knockout sessions, with Ferrari also second-quickest in Q2 with Charles Leclerc, but Verstappen still had unlocked speed up his sleeve to find in his superb RB20 and delivered two laps that would have been good enough for pole in the decisive Q3 segment.

Verstappen's pole-winning lap of 1:15.915 was 0.270s quicker than Sainz could manage in the end.

Just under a tenth further back was Sergio Perez who took third in the second Red Bull, with McLaren's Lando Norris taking his best result of the season so far with fourth ahead of Leclerc. Australian's Oscar Piastri took sixth in the other McLaren.

Third-placed Perez is under a post-session investigation for allegedly impeding Haas' Nico Hulkenberg in Q1.

Australian GP Qualifying: Top 10 1. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 1:15.915



2. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari, +0.270



3. Sergio Perez, Red Bull, +0.359



4. Lando Norris, McLaren, +0.400



5. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, +0.520



6. Oscar Piastri, McLaren, +0.657



7. George Russell, Mercedes, +0.809



8. Yuki Tsunoda, RB, +0.873



9. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, +1.157



10. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, +1.637

Qualifying off the front row for the first time since last October's Qatar GP, Leclerc ended up only fifth after abandoning his final attempt after running slightly wide under braking at Turn Three. He admitted the SF-24 had been difficult to drive, with a "very aggressive" front-wing change for his final Q3 attempt ultimately not helping matters either.

That description of the car from his team-mate made Sainz's sure-footed performance all the more impressive.

"I'm not in my most comfortable state when I'm driving out there but I can get it done," said the Spaniard, who was replaced by reserve driver Oliver Bearman at the last round in Jeddah.

"A lot of discomfort and weird feelings, but no pain, and that allowed me to push flat out."

After a difficult Friday, Mercedes had appeared to show promise with what appeared to be a step forward in the earlier final practice session but qualifying again exposed the W15's weaknesses.

On the cusp in 10th after his final lap of the second stage, Hamilton was knocked out by a last-gasp improvement from Tsunoda with team-mate George Russell only just making it through himself.

Russell went on to qualify seventh, eight tenths of a second off the pace. Mercedes' drivers had been second and third on the grid behind Verstappen here last year.

Aston Martin rounded out the top 10 with Lance Stroll ahead of Fernando Alonso for the first time in qualifying this year after the two-time champion ran off track and through the grass at high speed on his first attempt.

But while there was a second successive Q3 appearance for Tsunoda, RB team-mate Daniel Ricciardo's disappointing start to the season suffered a fresh setback at his home race as the Australian had his best lap time deleted and dropped out in Q1 in 18th place.

Ricciardo had looked to have secured a place in Q2 by setting the 12th-fastest lap with his final attempt but Race Control ruled he had exceeded track limits in doing so, taking away the time and dropping Ricciardo to 18th place with only Sauber's Zhou Guanyu to start behind him on Sunday's 19-car grid.

