Australian GP: Red Bull's Sergio Perez given grid penalty for blocking Nico Hulkenberg in qualifying

Sergio Perez has dropped from third to sixth on the grid for Sunday's Australian GP after being penalised for blocking Haas' Nico Hulkenberg in qualifying.

McLaren's Lando Norris is promoted to third, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc takes over fourth and the second McLaren of Oscar Piastri moves into fifth for his home Melbourne race ahead of the demoted Perez.

Perez met with stewards after qualifying about the incident with Hulkenberg in Q1 and they subsequently ruled that the Red Bull pit wall had only warned their driver about the fast-incoming Haas, who was on a hot lap whereas the Mexican was on a slow one, "significantly too late".

In their statement confirming the decision, stewards said: "Hulkenberg was on a fast lap when he approached turn 13. Perez, who was on an out lap was at the apex of the turn and Hulkenberg had to leave the racing line to drive around him.

"Hulkenberg was forced to lift the throttle early and brake early for that corner. In reviewing the audio from Perez's car, the Stewards observed that the team was focused on the car in front of Perez that had just slowed, and did not give Perez a warning that Hulkenberg was behind him until one second before Hulkenberg arrived, and significantly too late to avoid impeding Hulkenberg.

"While the Stewards appreciate the dynamic situation facing the team and driver during the Q1 session, which was described in the hearing, the Stewards find that Perez 'unnecessarily impeded' Hulkenberg and issue a three grid place drop, consistent with previous cases."

Australian GP grid: Revised top 10 1. Max Verstappen, Red Bull



2. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari





3. Lando Norris, McLaren,



4. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari



5. Oscar Piastri, McLaren



6. Sergio Perez, Red Bull



7. George Russell, Mercedes



8. Yuki Tsunoda, RB



9. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin



10. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

