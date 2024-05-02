Lewis Hamilton says Ferrari signing Adrian Newey would be "amazing" with F1 design genius leaving Red Bull

Lewis Hamilton says it would be "amazing" if Ferrari sign Adrian Newey after he leaves Red Bull in early 2025.

Newey, who is regarded as F1's greatest car designer, will be free to join a team from April 2025 after negotiating an exit from Red Bull.

Sky Sports News understands Newey held a meeting with a Ferrari representative in the last week. Newey's most interested in a move to Ferrari, despite a lucrative offer from Aston Martin.

Should Newey join the Scuderia, he would work with Hamilton, who has signed a multi-year deal to join Ferrari from 2025.

"Adrian has got such a great history and track record. He's obviously done an amazing job through his career and engaging with teams and the knowledge he has. I think he would be an amazing addition," said Hamilton.

"Ferrari have already got a great team. They are already making huge progress and strides, their car is quicker this year.

"He [Newey] would be a privilege to work with."

Asked how much he would like to see Newey join Ferrari, Hamilton added: "Very much."

Lewis Hamilton said Adrian Newey would be an amazing addition to Ferrari after the chief technical officer confirmed his exit from Red Bull this week.

Hamilton: Newey at the top of people I want to work with

Newey is such a big draw to F1 teams because he's built 14 championship-winning cars during his time at Williams and McLaren in the 1990s, then Red Bull over the last 15 years.

The 65-year-old also has a history of understanding regulation changes, of which there will be a big rules overhaul in F1 in 2026.

Hamilton refused to say if Ferrari signing Newey was part of his decision to leave Mercedes at the end of this year and join the famous red F1 team.

Sky Sports' Nigel Chiu breaks down what might be next for Adrian Newey, after Red Bull confirmed the exit of their chief technical officer in early 2025.

"If I was to do a list of people I would love to work with, he would absolutely be at the top," said Hamilton, who is enduring his worst start ever to an F1 season ahead of this weekend's Miami Grand Prix.

Hamilton began his F1 career in 2007 at McLaren, a year after Newey left the team to join Red Bull.

The seven-time world champion referenced the effect of Newey at McLaren, even though he is yet to work with him.

Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft says Adrian Newey's exit from Red Bull is a 'huge, huge story' and his major influence on the racing team cannot be underestimated.

"When I joined McLaren [in 2007], it was an evolution of his car. I got there just after he left and that car evolved from a concept he worked on. So I felt privileged that I had the chance to drive something he worked on," he explained.

"Racing against a team he's been so heavily part of over the years has been a massive challenge. But I think we also need to remember there are a lot of people in the background.

"It's not one person, it's a whole team of people that do the job. You can imagine, of all the amazing experience he brings to the team, the people he works with will continue to do an amazing job.

"I don't anticipate Red Bull not continuing to build great cars moving forwards. But any team would be fortunate to have the opportunity to work with him."

Sergio Perez reacts to the news of Adrian Newey's departure from Red Bull.

Hamilton's heart still with Mercedes 'right now'

Hamilton is in the middle of an unusual scenario where he knows he is leaving Mercedes to join Ferrari.

The 39-year-old has not won a race since December 2021 and has been outperformed by Mercedes team-mate George Russell this year.

He's faced questions from the media about Ferrari since the start of the season and revealed he "regularly" talks to Ferrari president John Elkann and team principal Frederic Vasseur.

"I've never been in this situation before, so it's it's a unique scenario. On one side, I'm really excited for turning up and working with my guys and then I'm excited for the future at the same time," said Hamilton.

"In terms of how fans have responded, it's been it's been great because I'm kind of mingling with fans from both teams. Right now, my heart's still with Mercedes and I really, really want to continue to deliver and lift them up. That's not only my job, but my desire this year.

"As difficult as it's been, we still rally together and I'm really proud of everyone that I'm working with. And I'm really hoping that with the year gets better. I don't want to say it can't get worse. But I definitely think we will improve."

Managing partner of the 2024 Miami GP Tom Garfinkel tells Sky Sports' Craig Slater the improvements they have made to the track and it's surroundings to improve the experience for both competitors and spectators

