Miami GP: Ferrari reveal images of new 'blue' car for Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz in sixth F1 race of 2024

Ferrari have unveiled a new "blue" car livery for this weekend's Miami Grand Prix, live on Sky Sports F1.

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc will look to push Red Bull for the win in the second Sprint weekend of the season and will be driving with some new colours, although the car is still predominantly red.

The pair will also wear blue overalls will celebrate two colours from its past, Azzurro La Plata and Azzurro Dino, which are shades of blue that were part of daily life in Maranello for many years and are now coming back into play after an absence of around 50 years.

Last week, Ferrari announced a multi-year title sponsorship deal with American technology company HP which will make its debut this weekend.

Image: Ferrari have a different livery for the Miami GP

"The upcoming Miami Grand Prix will be one to remember in the history of our team, as in Florida we will be celebrating our heritage through a unique livery, rediscovering two colours that are part of our history," said team principal Frederic Vasseur.

"It will also be a very special race as we are glad to welcome the arrival of our new title partner HP.

"Scuderia Ferrari and HP share many values, including a winning mentality and a clear line of thought that forms the basis of our partnership. Our two companies always strive for excellence and embrace technological innovation, key elements in achieving our respective goals.

"Like us, HP believes in the importance of ensuring that everyone in its organisation can give of their best, as that's the only way to get great results. In addition, we believe in the need to nurture talent, teaching and empowering people as exemplified by our Driver Academy.

"With so many things in common, we believe that HP's title partnership will greatly benefit both marques and I can't wait for us to start working together from this weekend."

Ferrari are second in the constructors' championship, 44 points behind Red Bull after five events, and are the only team to deny Max Verstappen victory as Sainz won at the Australian Grand Prix.

Sainz is fourth in the drivers' standings, seven points behind Ferrari team-mate Leclerc, but missed the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix due to surgery on his appendix.

Image: Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will wear blue overalls in Miami this weekend (Credit: Scuderia Ferrari)

Image: NOW PROMO APRIL 2024

