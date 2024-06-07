Canadian GP: Lando Norris fastest from Carlos Sainz in first practice after huge Montreal hailstorm

McLaren's Lando Norris topped first practice at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve but the session was largely unrepresentative; watch second practice at 10pm on Sky Sports F1, with Qualifying on Saturday from 9pm
Friday 7 June 2024 20:27, UK
Lando Norris was fastest from Carlos Sainz after a huge hailstorm caused limited running in first practice at the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal.
The final six minutes of the session saw the drivers switch to dry tyres as the track quickly dried out during practice, so most drivers posted their best lap at end of practice.
Norris went 0.328s quicker than Carlos Sainz, with Monaco race-winner Charles Leclerc another half a second back in third.
Lewis Hamilton, who won his first F1 race in Montreal 17 years ago, had a new power unit in his car and was fourth from championship leader Max Verstappen, who was one of several drivers to go through the wet, muddy grass at Turns Eight and Nine.
Verstappen comes into the weekend with Ferrari and McLaren expected to seriously challenge Red Bull, who could be on the backfoot again due to their apparent weakness with kerbs.
Sauber's Zhou Guanyu hit the wall at Turn Five and damaged his suspension, forcing him to stop and caused a short red flag at the halfway point of first practice.
The session was effectively red flagged for the opening 21 minutes of the session as the pit lane was closed, so the marshals could clear the standing water.
Alpine's Jack Doohan drove Esteban Ocon's car in first practice but didn't complete a flying lap as the team elected to save car and tyre mileage.
Doohan is a candidate to take over Ocon's seat for 2025 after the Frenchman confirmed earlier this week that he will leave Alpine at the end of this year.
More wet weather is forecast for the remainder of the Canadian Grand Prix weekend, so there could be plenty of incidents and excitement in Qualifying on Saturday and the race on Sunday.
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1) Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:24.435
|2) Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|+0.328
|3) Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.871
|4) Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+1.535
|5) Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+2.067
|6) Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+2.319
|7) Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+3.149
|8) Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|+3.235
|9) Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|+3.623
|10) George Russell
|Mercedes
|+4.106
|11) Daniel Ricciardo
|RB
|+4.147
|12) Yuki Tsunoda
|RB
|+4.288
|13) Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|+4.617
|14) Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|+8.391
|15) Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+8.976
|16) Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|+12.151
|17) Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+16.095
|18) Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|No Time
|19) Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|No Time
|20) Alex Albon
|Williams
|No Time
