Canadian GP: Lando Norris fastest from Carlos Sainz in first practice after huge Montreal hailstorm

Lando Norris was fastest from Carlos Sainz after a huge hailstorm caused limited running in first practice at the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal.

The final six minutes of the session saw the drivers switch to dry tyres as the track quickly dried out during practice, so most drivers posted their best lap at end of practice.

Norris went 0.328s quicker than Carlos Sainz, with Monaco race-winner Charles Leclerc another half a second back in third.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is bombarded by hailstones ahead of Friday Practice at the Canadian GP.

Lewis Hamilton, who won his first F1 race in Montreal 17 years ago, had a new power unit in his car and was fourth from championship leader Max Verstappen, who was one of several drivers to go through the wet, muddy grass at Turns Eight and Nine.

Verstappen comes into the weekend with Ferrari and McLaren expected to seriously challenge Red Bull, who could be on the backfoot again due to their apparent weakness with kerbs.

Sauber's Zhou Guanyu hit the wall at Turn Five and damaged his suspension, forcing him to stop and caused a short red flag at the halfway point of first practice.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Verstappen joins a number of drivers going off road during a wet P1 of the Canadian GP.

The session was effectively red flagged for the opening 21 minutes of the session as the pit lane was closed, so the marshals could clear the standing water.

Alpine's Jack Doohan drove Esteban Ocon's car in first practice but didn't complete a flying lap as the team elected to save car and tyre mileage.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Martin Brundle believes Esteban Ocon will go to Haas after his exit from Alpine at the end of the season.

Doohan is a candidate to take over Ocon's seat for 2025 after the Frenchman confirmed earlier this week that he will leave Alpine at the end of this year.

More wet weather is forecast for the remainder of the Canadian Grand Prix weekend, so there could be plenty of incidents and excitement in Qualifying on Saturday and the race on Sunday.

Canadian GP Practice One Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Lando Norris McLaren 1:24.435 2) Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.328 3) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.871 4) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +1.535 5) Max Verstappen Red Bull +2.067 6) Oscar Piastri McLaren +2.319 7) Pierre Gasly Alpine +3.149 8) Valtteri Bottas Sauber +3.235 9) Sergio Perez Red Bull +3.623 10) George Russell Mercedes +4.106 11) Daniel Ricciardo RB +4.147 12) Yuki Tsunoda RB +4.288 13) Kevin Magnussen Haas +4.617 14) Nico Hulkenberg Haas +8.391 15) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +8.976 16) Logan Sargeant Williams +12.151 17) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +16.095 18) Zhou Guanyu Sauber No Time 19) Jack Doohan Alpine No Time 20) Alex Albon Williams No Time

Sky Sports F1's live Canadian GP schedule

Friday June 7

8pm: The F1 Show

9.45pm: Canadian GP Practice Two (session starts at 10pm)

Saturday June 8

5.15pm: Canadian GP Practice Three (session starts at 5.30pm)

8pm: Canadian GP Qualifying build-up

9pm: Canadian GP Qualifying

11pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday June 9

5.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday - Canadian GP build-up

7pm: THE CANADIAN GRAND PRIX

9pm: Chequered Flag - Canadian GP reaction

10pm: Ted's Notebook

Formula 1 is on Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix and you can watch every session at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve this weekend live on Sky Sports F1, with Sunday's race at 7pm. Stream every F1 race and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - No contract, cancel anytime