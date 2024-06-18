Formula 1: Movie starring Brad Pitt and produced by Lewis Hamilton gets 2025 release date

The Formula 1-inspired movie starring Brad Pitt that Lewis Hamilton has helped produce will be released in June 2025.

The feature film, for which a title has yet to be confirmed, has been made by Apple Original Films in collaboration with Formula 1 and boasts the Top Gun: Maverick director-producer combination of Joseph Kosinski and Jerry Bruckheimer.

Pitt, along with British actor Damson Idris, were present at multiple 2023 F1 races - including the British Grand Prix at Silverstone - for filming.

Apple Original Films and Formula 1 released a joint statement on Tuesday confirming an international release date of 25 June 2025, with the movie's North American release date two days later.

"The movie is a landmark for the sport and cinema, filmed in real-time during grands prix around the world and involving the Formula 1 community, including all 10 teams, the drivers, the FIA and race promoters," the statement said.

"The new feature film is set in the exhilarating and cinematic world of Formula 1 and will immerse audiences in the spectacle of the most popular annual sports series, celebrating the skill and heroism of the drivers while showcasing the incredible challenge of competition in Formula 1.

"The feature will see Brad Pitt star as a former driver who returns to Formula 1, alongside Damson Idris as his rookie team-mate at APXGP, a fictional team on the grid, battling against the sport's drivers and teams.

"Production of the movie, which began in 2023, will continue at this year's British Grand Prix and at several other races, and complete at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December."

Hamilton: Real-speed filming will blow people away

Seven-time world champion Hamilton has been on board with the project since its early days and recently explained why he is expecting the project to wow viewers.

"Racing movies, I feel like it's very, very hard to capture them," Hamilton said during his appearance on YouTube series Hot Ones.

"You know, each year you have to do filming (where) you're following a truck that has a camera on the back, so it's hard to catch that capture the speed.

"You know, you can't have a truck following filming us at 200 miles an hour, so it's all kind of faked at a slower speed and they speed it up. But this is all real-time, real speed.

"I think if you go back to like Steve McQueen, for example, back then they would have men laying on the front of the car with the camera, you know, like, or have a big camera on top of the helmet, where now we've got all this amazing new technology.

"So I feel like Joe (Kosinski) honestly, I think he's going to blow people away."

