Adrian Newey: Fernando Alonso address reports of F1 design genius looking to join Aston Martin in 2025

Fernando Alonso has addressed reports that his Aston Martin team are ramping up their efforts to sign Adrian Newey for the 2025 Formula 1 season after he leaves Red Bull.

In May, Red Bull announced Newey will leave the company in the early part of 2025 and immediately stopped working on the F1 car for the remainder of this season to focus on their hypercar project.

Sky Sports News understands Newey has already been approached by Ferrari, which was his initial preference last month.

However, reports ahead of this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix say Newey has paid a secret visit to Aston Martin's factory as he weighs up his future options.

"I read the rumours and news but it's coming from the same source and websites," said Alonso, who signed a new deal earlier this year to stay with Aston Martin until the end of 2026.

"One week ago [reports said] he was at Ferrari, so rumours are rumours."

Asked what he would say to Newey to convince him to join the team, Alonso added: "That's between me and him."

Why would Newey join Aston Martin?

Since the middle of last year, Aston Martin have fallen away from the fight at the front and are fifth in the constructors' championship after nine rounds.

Honda will supply Aston Martin with a power unit from 2026, when the first season of the new technical regulations begin and Alonso has previously declared the team have the best project for the future.

The Silverstone-based team opened a new factory last year and have a new wind tunnel which underlines their ambition to succeed in F1.

They signed Dan Fallows from Red Bull in 2022, who was key to Sebastian Vettel's four consecutive titles between 2010 and 2013, so Newey would be reunited with Fallows should he join Aston Martin.

Signing for Aston Martin would also keep Newey in the United Kingdom, whereas joining Ferrari would require moving to Italy, which may be another consideration for the 65-year-old.

"I think everyone in this paddock wants Adrian Newey," said Lance Stroll.

"I hear a lot of things - mainly from you guys [the media]! Last week I heard he was going to Ferrari and now he's coming to us. Next week he's going to be going to Williams.

"He's a legend of the sport and has more championships than anyone in this paddock."

On what Aston Martin can offer Newey, he continued: "It's a super-exciting factory. It's a young team but a very exciting project."

Chandhok: Newey is sizing up options

Sky Sports F1's Karun Chandhok:

"Ultimately, the only individual who knows what he will do is Adrian Newey. When it was announced he was leaving Red Bull, I genuinely believed him when he said he doesn't know what he will do next but isn't done with F1, which I also believe, because he's an unbelievably competitive person.

"I genuinely think he's sizing up his options. Ferrari, there is a romantic side of it where we want to see Newey, Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari together. But, maybe Aston Martin is where he is heading because they are based in the UK and that's where he has worked for most of his career since coming back from America in the 1980s."

