Carlos Sainz says it's decision time for his F1 future amid Williams and Sauber-Audi 2025 interest

Carlos Sainz says it is "time to make a decision" about his Formula 1 future - but admits he has not yet decided who he wants to drive for.

The Spaniard, who found out in February that he had lost his Ferrari seat to Lewis Hamilton for next season, is thought to be mulling over offers from Williams and Sauber, who will be under the full control of Audi ahead of a rebrand in 2026.

While Sainz said he had no news to share on the eve of his home Spanish GP, he admitted that the time had come for him to imminently decide on who he was going to sign for.

"The latest is a decision will be taken very soon," said Sainz

"I don't want to wait any longer.

"It's time to make a decision and the decision will be taken soon."

Asked if he knew in his own mind here where he wanted to drive, he replied: "No. I'm still not sure one way or another.

"It's still something I am discussing with my team and brainstorming.

"I need a couple of days back at home."

Although the three-time race winner is highly regarded in F1, Sainz's options for 2025 have seemingly distilled into a choice between two teams currently well down the grid, albeit Williams and Sauber each have big hopes of making major progress up the field in future seasons.

Red Bull opted to retain Sergio Perez as Max Verstappen's team-mate on what was announced as an extended two-year term, while Mercedes look poised to replace Hamilton with 17-year-old rising F2 star Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

More to follow…

