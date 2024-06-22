Spanish GP: Carlos Sainz edges out Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc ahead of qualifying

Carlos Sainz edged out Lando Norris in another tight practice session ahead of qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix.

The top four were split by less than one tenth of a second with Charles Leclerc in third and Max Verstappen in fourth but the session ended with some drama at the end, when Leclerc made contact with Norris.

Leclerc was on a fast lap and appeared to be unhappy about being impeded by Norris, so slowed down and moved left, making small contact with the McLaren driver.

Just moments later Leclerc, Verstappen and Sainz all nearly tangled, with the first Leclerc-Norris incident under investigation by the stewards.

Mercedes' George Russell and Lewis Hamilton were in fifth and sixth but both drivers are also on the fringe of being in the hunt for pole in qualifying, which is at 3pm on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event.

Ahead of final practice, a fire broke out at McLaren's hospitality and Sky Sports News understands that at least two fire staff personnel were treated for smoke inhalation but their condition is not thought to be serious.

Narrow margins at the front

All weekend, there has been little to separate Ferrari, McLaren, Red Bull and Mercedes, even though the gaps were expected to increase at the front due to the track layout.

Sainz was 0.030s ahead of Norris on the last soft tyre runs in final practice, with Leclerc only 0.037s behind his Ferrari team-mate.

Verstappen, who has a fourth power unit in his car this weekend, so is on the verge of needing a grid penalty for using a fifth engine, was 0.074s behind Sainz but has shown he can produce when it matters most this year.

Russell set the pace in the first half of the session but dropped to fifth at 0.174s behind, with Hamilton in sixth after not putting a clean lap together.

Sergio Perez has a three-grid place penalty for Sunday's race, after driving back to the pits last time out in Canada with a damaged rear wing, and could be starting in the midfield as he's been lacking performance all weekend.

The Mexican was three-quarters of a second slower than Sainz, ahead of Williams' Alex Albon, Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and McLaren's Oscar Piastri.

Several drivers under investigation

Leclerc is hoping to repeat his Monaco heroics where he converted pole into a win, but could be hit with a grid penalty.

His swerve towards Norris on the run down to Turn Seven was described as a moment of "road rage" by Sky Sports F1's Karun Chandhok.

He is meeting the stewards to explain his actions after being frustrated at alleged blocking from Norris, then came across Verstappen and Sainz also having their own incident, without colliding, on the run down to Turn 10.

Earlier in the session, Lance Stroll had a similar incident where he made contact with Hamilton as he also showed his anger at alleged impeding.

They will also meet the stewards ahead of qualifying.

Spanish GP Practice Three Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:13.013 2) Lando Norris McLaren +0.030 3) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.037 4) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.074 5) George Russell Mercedes +0.151 6) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.346 7) Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.710 8) Alex Albon Williams +0.740 9) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.773 10) Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.894 11) Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.937 12) Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.951 13) Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.962 14) Valtteri Bottas Sauber +1.011 15) Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.061 16) Daniel Ricciardo RB +1.148 17) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.241 18) Yuki Tsunoda RB +1.407 19) Zhou Guanyu Sauber +1.599 20) Logan Sargeant Williams +1.716

