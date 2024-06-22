Spanish GP Qualifying: Lando Norris produces last-gasp pole lap to beat Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton

Lando Norris produced a sensational final lap to defeat Max Verstappen and secure just his second Formula 1 pole position in a thrillingly competitive Spanish GP qualifying.

In a session that underlined McLaren's growing strength and the ever-increasing competition at the front of F1 after two seasons of sustained Verstappen-Red Bull dominance, Norris delivered under pressure when it mattered around the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya with what he described as a "perfect" final lap of 1:11.383.

Verstappen held provisional pole after the first Q3 laps and improved by two tenths more on his final attempt, but Norris made the difference moments later to claim his second career grand prix pole - three years on from his first at the 2021 Russian GP - by a mere 0.020s.

Mercedes, meanwhile, will start from a second-row lockout after their own improvement continued in a competitive hour when they were a factor throughout. They finished three tenths off pole.

For just the second time in 10 races this season, Lewis Hamilton out-qualified team-mate George Russell and will start from a season-best third.

Mercedes narrowly outpaced Ferrari, with Charles Leclerc and home favourite Carlos Sainz to start fifth and sixth respectively. Despite showing flashes of promise in their upgraded cars, neither Ferrari driver was ultimately a genuine pole contender.

Incredibly, just 0.035s separated those four cars.

Pierre Gasly was a stunning seventh on a morale-boosting weekend for improving Alpine, which also saw Esteban Ocon make Q3 in ninth.

But Sergio Perez, who gave Verstappen a tow on his final lap down the track's main straight in an attempt to aid his team-mate's bid for pole, was only eighth in the second Red Bull and will drop to 11th on Sunday's grid owing to a three-place penalty carried over from Canada.

Spanish GP Qualifying: Top 10 1) Lando Norris, McLaren



2) Max Verstappen, Red Bull



3) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes



4) George Russell, Mercedes



5) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari



6) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari



7) Pierre Gasly, Alpine



8) Sergio Perez*, Red Bull



9) Esteban Ocon, Alpine



10) Oscar Piastri, McLaren



*3-place grid penalty to be applied

Norris' 'perfect' lap not even one Verstappen can match

McLaren's Saturday started in unexpectedly dramatic fashion when a fire broke out in the team's hospitality unit in the Barcelona paddock shortly before final practice.

Norris was among those swiftly evacuated from the pop-up building and, with team members unable to return thereafter, the Briton and team-mate Oscar Piastri were unable to use their driver rooms and prepare for qualifying in exactly the same way as normal.

Not that Norris showed that the change in preparation had any detrimental impact on his performance on track in an MCL38 car that was always expected to suit the kind of high-speed corner sections that the Spanish circuit specialises in.

Although only fourth-fastest in both Q1 and Q2, Norris completed only one run in each session and there, as expected, appeared little to choose between the leading four teams as practice form had indeed suggested.

On the first runs in, Verstappen was again initially faster - by 0.123s - but Norris had moved up into second just ahead of the Mercedes to suggest he would be the Dutchman's closest contender on the decisive final runs.

That certainly proved the case as, despite the world champion's best efforts, Norris ultimately hustled his car to the marginally faster time.

"It was pretty much a perfect lap," said the smiling 24-year-old, who won his maiden grand prix last month in Miami.

"You know when you are on a good lap and you are getting excited.

"But the whole thing went perfectly in the end. Close still but super happy.

"I would say my best pole position. I have not had many but of the ones I have had my best.

"It has been close all weekend but really it was about a perfect lap and that is what I did today."

Spanish GP Qualifying Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Lando Norris McLaren 1:11.383 2) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.020 3) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.318 4) George Russell Mercedes +0.320 5) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.348 6) Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.353 7) Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.474 8) Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.678 9) Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.742 10) Oscar Piastri McLaren No Q3 time set Knocked out in Q2 11) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:12.128 12) Valtteri Bottas Sauber 1:12.227 13) Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1:12.310 14) Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:12.372 15) Zhou Guanyu Sauber 1:12.738 Knocked out in Q1 16) Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:12.937 17) Yuki Tsunoda RB 1:12.985 18) Daniel Ricciardo RB 1:13.075 19) Alex Albon Williams 1:13.153 20) Logan Sargeant Williams 1:13.509

Sky Sports F1's live Spanish GP schedule

Sunday June 23

7.45am: F1 Academy Race 2

9am: F3 Feature Race

10.30am: F2 Feature Race

12:30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Spanish GP build-up

2pm: The SPANISH GRAND PRIX

4pm: Chequered Flag: Spanish GP reaction

