Austrian GP Sprint Qualifying: Max Verstappen holds off Lando Norris challenge for pole

Max Verstappen pipped Lando Norris to pole for Saturday morning's Sprint race at the Austrian GP as 2024's top two continued their increasingly close battle for supremacy in F1.

Verstappen topped all three segments of Sprint Qualifying, the first two from Mercedes' George Russell, at the Red Bull Ring but was pushed all the way by Norris in the decisive SQ3 session with the Dutch driver eventually winning out with his final lap of 1:04.686 by a mere 0.093s.

Russell was eventually shuffled down to fourth by the second McLaren of Oscar Piastri, who will start third, but Lewis Hamilton experienced what he called a "pretty disastrous" session and is only sixth in the other Mercedes.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Anthony Davidson at the SkyPad looks back on how Lewis Hamilton's final Sprint qualifying lap was compromised by traffic on the track.

Hamilton only just made it through SQ1 after his opening lap was deleted for a track limits infringement and then suffered from traffic on his sole attempt in SQ3.

But it was worse news for Ferrari's Charles Leclerc who wound up only 10th after running out of time to complete a final lap.

With all 10 of the SQ3 runners leaving their exists from the pit lane as late as possible, Leclerc was the last to leave and failed to beat the chequered flag as he rounded the final corner of his out lap.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After an anti-stall issue in the pits, Charles Leclerc failed to secure a lap time during Sprint Qualifying in Austria.

Carlos Sainz was therefore the lead Ferrari in fifth place - although the 0.440s gap to the front on F1's shortest track will provide the team with cause for concern - ahead of Hamilton in sixth and seventh-placed Sergio Perez, who blamed traffic in the shape of the Alpines for his latest disappointing result.

On the back of consecutive points finishes in Grands Prix, improving Alpine maintained their momentum as both Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly made the top 10 in eighth and ninth places respectively.

That came partly at the expense of Aston Martin, whose poor run continued with the team missing out on the top 10 completely in consecutive qualifying sessions.

Austrian GP Sprint Qualifying: Top 10 1) Max Verstappen, Red Bull



2) Lando Norris, McLaren



3) Oscar Piastri, McLaren



4) George Russell, Mercedes



5) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari



6) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes



7) Sergio Perez, Red Bull



8) Esteban Ocon, Alpine



9) Pierre Gasly, Alpine



10) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Lance Stroll, whose contract extension at the team was announced on Thursday, outqualified team-mate Fernando Alonso by 0.031s, although both were outpaced by Haas' Kevin Magnussen in 11th.

Max vs Lando again in store for Saturday's Sprint

Five days after their close duel for victory at Barcelona, Verstappen and Norris have quickly resumed position at the head of the field in Austria to renew battle after the first competitive session of F1's latest busy Sprint weekend.

Verstappen had earlier topped the weekend's sole practice session - despite briefly causing a red flag and stopping on the pit straight after a sensor issue struck his RB20 - and has quickly appeared in the groove around a short, but challenging circuit on which he has won a record four times.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ride on board with Max Verstappen as he takes Sprint pole in Austria!

Although Russell challenged him closest in the session's first two knockout segments, Norris' emergence in SQ3 suggests that the developing Red Bull-McLaren battle is again likely to be the one that dominates the rest of the Austrian weekend.

"It's really been nice to drive the car," said Verstappen, who is now in position to increase his 69-point title lead over Norris in Saturday morning's 100km race where there are eight points on offer for the victor.

"It was well balanced and then you make some little adjustments going into Sprint Qualifying and everything has been working really well.

"It's a good start to the weekend, there are still a lot of things to do, but I'm happy with today."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lando Norris reflected on a Sprint Qualifying session where he finished second in Austria.

Norris, who had been only seventh-quickest in SQ2, said: "I never got quite comfortable probably until my final lap, so I'm happy with that.

"It's close as it has been for the whole year, so no difference, but that must have been a nice lap by Max and it's a good position for the race."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Hamilton was left frustrated after qualifying sixth for the Austrian Sprint, while Mercedes teammate George Russell is optimistic he can fight for the podium on Saturday.

While less than a tenth again covered the lead Red Bull and McLaren cars, Mercedes finished up three tenths back although Russell felt that gap may have been exacerbated by a quicker-than-ideal out lap as the SQ3 runners rushed to start their final attempts before the flag dropped.

"I was probably surprised at the gap, probably over-egged it on my out lap and took too much life out of the tyres and probably took that peak grip out of it," said Russell. "That's the only explanation I've got because the lap felt strong, probably the best lap of the session. It was quite a step backwards. P4 is still a great place to be for the fight [on Saturday].

"Definitely fighting for the podium in the Sprint."

Austrian GP Sprint Qualifying Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:04.686 2) Lando Norris McLaren +0.093 3) Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.301 4) George Russell Mercedes +0.368 5) Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.440 6) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.584 7) Sergio Perez Red Bull +1.322 8) Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.415 9) Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.938 10) Charles Leclerc Ferrari No SQ3 time set Knocked out in SQ2 11) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:12.128 12) Valtteri Bottas Sauber 1:12.227 13) Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1:12.310 14) Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:12.372 15) Zhou Guanyu Sauber 1:12.738 Knocked out in SQ1 16) Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:12.937 17) Yuki Tsunoda RB 1:12.985 18) Daniel Ricciardo RB 1:13.075 19) Alex Albon Williams 1:13.153 20) Logan Sargeant Williams 1:13.509

Sky Sports F1's live Austrian GP schedule

Saturday June 29

8.25am: F3 Sprint

10am: Austrian GP Sprint (race starts at 11am)*

12.25pm: F2 Sprint

2pm: Austrian GP Qualifying build-up

3pm: Austrian GP Qualifying

5pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Look back at some of the most dramatic moments throughout the years at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Sunday June 30

7.25am: F3 Feature Race

8.55am: F2 Feature Race

12:30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Austrian GP build-up*

2pm: The AUSTRIAN GRAND PRIX*

4pm: Chequered Flag: Austrian GP reaction*

5pm: Ted's Notebook

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

F1's triple-header continues at the Austrian Grand Prix with the Sprint format at the Red Bull Ring. Watch every session live on Sky Sports F1, with Sunday's big race at 2pm. Stream every F1 race and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - No contract, cancel anytime