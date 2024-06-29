Austrian GP: Max Verstappen beats Lando Norris and George Russell to pole at Red Bull Ring

Max Verstappen claimed his 40th F1 pole position by beating Lando Norris in qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix.

Verstappen, who won the Sprint earlier on Saturday, has been on top form all weekend and took pole by 0.404s from Norris on the shortest track on the calendar in terms of lap time.

Oscar Piastri had gone third fastest in qualifying but had his lap time deleted for track limits at Turn Six, so George Russell was promoted to third, with Carlos Sainz in fourth.

Piastri dropped four places to seventh, behind Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, who nearly crashed at the end of Q3 at the penultimate corner.

Sergio Perez qualified eighth, with Nico Hulkenberg in ninth but under investigation for two pit lane infringements, and Esteban Ocon was 10th.

More to follow…

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports F1's live Austrian GP schedule

Saturday June 29

12.25pm: F2 Sprint

2pm: Austrian GP Qualifying build-up

3pm: Austrian GP Qualifying

5pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday June 30

7.25am: F3 Feature Race

8.55am: F2 Feature Race

12:30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Austrian GP build-up*

2pm: The AUSTRIAN GRAND PRIX*

4pm: Chequered Flag: Austrian GP reaction*

5pm: Ted's Notebook

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

