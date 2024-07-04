Lewis Hamilton dismisses comparison between Max Verstappen-Lando Norris collision and 2021 title fight

Lewis Hamilton has disagreed with McLaren boss Andrea Stella's suggestion that Max Verstappen's driving in the controversial Austrian GP collision with Lando Norris was a consequence of the Dutchman not receiving more severe punishments during the 2021 title fight with him.

In an interview with Sky Sports F1 after the contentious finish to last Sunday's race, when Verstappen and Norris' duel for the race lead ended in a collision with seven laps to go, Stella, McLaren's team principal, drew a parallel between the Turn Three incident and ones between Verstappen and Hamilton when the pair waged during an intense fight for the 2021 title.

"The problem behind it is that if you don't address these things honestly, they will come back," said Stella.

"They have come back today because they were not addressed properly in the past when there were some fights with Lewis that needed to be punished in a harsher way."

Sitting alongside Norris in Thursday's Drivers' Press Conference at Silverstone ahead of this weekend's British GP, Hamilton was asked for his view on Stella's comparison.

"I don't agree with that, no," said Hamilton.

Asked if he could elaborate as to why, the Mercedes driver repeated: "I don't agree with it."

Hamilton had earlier not been drawn in general about last Sunday's Verstappen-Norris clash.

"Nothing really. I didn't think anything," said Hamilton, whose team-mate George Russell profited from the collision to claim Mercedes' first win for over 18 months.

"I was more concerned about my race and enjoying the team's win."

Asked if he had any advice for Norris about racing Verstappen, Hamilton said: "Again, I don't think I need to. They have raced each other for many years.

"It's nothing to do with me."

'I'm sure Lewis would have agreed three years ago!'

Norris, who rowed back from some of his immediate post-race criticisms of Verstappen and the consequences the incident might have on their relationship, backed his team boss' point of view.

"I'm sure Lewis would agree with it two years ago or three years ago, 100 per cent," said a smiling Norris.

"There were definitely certain things, there were definitely a few moments especially.

"On the whole, I'm always going to stand up for what Andrea said. I think Andrea's got a very good amount of sensibility with how he talks and things he talks about.

"So definitely I think certain parts are true and I do agree with Andrea as a note."

