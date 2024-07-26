Belgian GP: Max Verstappen makes eye-catching Practice One start but grid penalty for race confirmed

Max Verstappen set an impressive early pace to top opening practice at the Belgian Grand Prix in a session in which the world championship leader's expected grid penalty for Sunday's race was formally confirmed.

As reported on Wednesday, Verstappen has taken a fifth Red Bull-Honda internal combustion unit of the season - one more than is permitted under the regulations - at Spa-Francorchamps with an automatic 10-place grid drop to now follow for the 44-lap race.

It means that, wherever Verstappen qualifies on Saturday, the world champion will start Sunday from no higher than 11th on the grid.

Armed with that fresh engine, Verstappen - who has won the last two Belgian GPs from outside the top five owing to grid penalties - showed he could still have the pace to again be a factor at the front by setting the Practice One pace by an eye-catching margin of 0.531 seconds.

Verstappen set a fastest lap of 1:43.372 with Oscar Piastri, F1's newest race winner after his triumph last Sunday in Hungary, second for McLaren and Alex Albon a surprise third for Williams.

Mercedes pair George Russell and Lewis Hamilton were fourth and fifth respectively, almost a second behind Verstappen, as they sampled the latest raft of upgrades added to the team's ever-improving W15 car.

Image: George Russell approaches the world-famous Eau Rouge during first practice

The car, which has shown major improvement since the start of the campaign thanks to a series of successful upgrades in recent months particularly, includes a new front wing, beam wing and diffuser, plus revisions to the floor and Halo fairing flaps.

However, in potentially concerning early assessments of the car's handling from both of their drivers, Russell at one point during the session declared "I have no rear end at all", while Hamilton said: "I've got to come in. The bouncing is really bad."

Charles Leclerc was sixth fastest in the lead Ferrari, Red Bull's Sergio Perez - again under pressure to deliver a strong weekend amid speculation around his future - was seventh, and McLaren's Lando Norris was eighth.

Running their new special Deadpool & Wolverine movie-themed livery in Belgium, Alpine though suffered an early setback as a suspected water leak on Esteban Ocon's car sidelined the Frenchman from early on in the session.

Belgian GP Practice One Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:43.372 2) Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.531 3) Alex Albon Williams +0.727 4) George Russell Mercedes +0.853 5) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.907 6) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.934 7) Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.957 8) Lando Norris McLaren +1.043 9) Carlos Sainz Ferrari +1.202 10) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.327 11) Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.461 12) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.549 13) Daniel Ricciardo RB +1.578 14) Valtteri Bottas Sauber +1.783 15) Logan Sargeant Williams +1.939 16) Yuki Tsunoda RB +2.192 17) Nico Hulkenberg Haas +2.273 18) Kevin Magnussen Haas +2.440 19) Zhou Guanyu Sauber +2.623 20) Esteban Ocon Alpine No time

