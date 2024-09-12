Lando Norris: McLaren driver says new team rules don't mean Oscar Piastri will give up wins

Lando Norris says McLaren's decision to prioritise him in the F1 title race doesn't mean his team-mate Oscar Piastri will give up race wins in the final eight events of the season.

McLaren boss Andrea Stella revealed ahead of this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix that the team will back Norris in the title race, as the British driver is 62 points behind Max Verstappen in the Drivers' Championship, having taken points out of his rival at the last two races in Zandvoort and Monza.

Norris finished third at the Italian Grand Prix two weeks ago, but his chances of victory were compromised by Piastri overtaking him at the second chicane on the opening lap, seeing Norris drop to third behind eventual winner Charles Leclerc.

"I think the main thing is we came out of Turn Four in first and third and had the biggest gap in the world going into the corner," said Norris, who admitted he was surprised my Piastri's move at Monza.

"So it wasn't an ideal point in my world, but also as a team. It's not how we should have gone racing there. I think clearer instructions of how we can race each other has been cleared up."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Oscar Piastri overtook his McLaren teammate Lando Norris as he moved into the lead on the opening lap of the Italian Grand Prix

Norris was asked if he was running in second place behind Piastri in first, that his team-mate would "probably not" be expected to give him the win and gave a clear "no" when further asked if Piastri would be handing him victories.

"In general, [the new rules are] probably for lower positions but if he's fought for a win and deserving of a win, then he deserves to win," he added.

Red Bull's recent struggles means a title shot is not unrealistic for Norris and McLaren are widely seen as favourites in the Constructors' Championship as they are just eight points behind Red Bull, with momentum on their side.

Stella says the team don't want to compromise McLaren's principles, even with the new rules.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Zak Brown is questioned on the McLaren rules after the race start dilemma between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

"What we don't want to see any more is a situation like in Monza in which we enter a chicane P1/P2 and we exit P1/P3. Because that is a detriment to the team," Stella told BBC Sport.

"The team interests comes first and these are the situations that above all we need to fix because eventually, as a matter of fact, the way we entered the race in Monza left the door open this situation.

"After Monza, three objectives: we need to make sure that anything that happens on track is not to the detriment of the team.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lando Norris gives his thoughts on the Italian GP, and whether he was surprised by Oscar Piastri's attack on the opening lap

"Second objective: how do we win both championships, both drivers committed to help? But what we don't want to do is win in a reckless way.

"Those are the three topics and they define the way we go racing in Baku. This will be updated after Baku."

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Piastri: More talks needed about one-two scenario

The first McLaren team orders sticking point came when Norris gave up the win earlier this year at the Hungarian Grand Prix, having undercut Piastri during the final pit stop phase.

He was told repeatedly to play the team game and slowed down with three laps to go, so Piastri won his maiden F1 race, albeit the move divided opinion.

Piastri is fourth in the driver standings and 106 points behind Verstappen, so his chances of winning the title are slim.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player On the Sky Sports F1 Podcast, Nico Rosberg and Natalie Pinkham discuss the unfamiliar situation McLaren finds themselves in with having to prioritise one driver over the other

The Australian says that the situation where he is leading Norris in a McLaren one-two needs to be "spoken about a bit more" but the team "want to avoid the scenario if they can".

"I know that after speaking to Lando and Andrea, nobody wants to see the race dictated by that. That includes Lando himself," he told Sky Sports F1.

"With still a big gap [in the championship], ultimately it's down to the team to decide if that's what we want to do and if the call comes, that's what I will be doing.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nico Rosberg and Natalie Pinkham discuss the importance of sports psychology in Formula 1 and how a positive outlook can impact the outcome of a race

"But it's not set in stone that I will give up the race, no matter what the circumstances are. There is still some degree of movement and flexibility because, ultimately, we all agree as a team, if someone has done a clearly better job at the weekend, that still deserves to be rewarded.

"If it's Lando, then obviously in my championship position, I won't be doing that. If it was that way, if my team-mate was beating me by 10 seconds, I wouldn't expect that in return.

"I think we are all very aligned on that and ultimately it will be the team's call."

Norris: New McLaren rules give me and team better title chance

Norris has won two races this year, a number which could have been bigger without team or driver errors in some of the Grands Prix before the summer break, and was certainly possible in Monza.

The two championships will largely be dictated on whether Verstappen and Red Bull can improve but Norris is keen for McLaren to take advantage of their better car performance with the new team rules.

"For sure, it will give me a better chance which is the whole reason for doing it. Not just that, there are a lot of times it will benefit the team, so it's not just a sole benefit for me," Norris told Sky Sports F1.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports F1's Craig Slater uses the medium of mime to explain the legality concerns of McLaren's front wing after rivals Red Bull and Ferrari raised concerns to the FIA

"It's just clarity. I think when you're behind the wheel and racing against people, you want clarity on how things you far you push things, how safe you can be, what are the boundaries?

"It's a good thing for me and gives me better chances and good for the team. From a team's point of view, there's still a long way to go and a lot of points that a constructor can score every weekend.

"When you see how quick Ferrari were last time out, Mercedes have two cars, Ferrari have two cars… it's more structure, structure of thought."

Sky Sports F1's live Azerbaijan GP schedule

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Look back at some of the most dramatic moments to have taken place around the Baku City Circuit

Friday September 13

7.55am: F2 Practice

10am: Azerbaijan GP Practice One (session starts 10.30am)

11.55am: F2 Qualifying

1.45pm: Azerbaijan GP Practice Two (session starts 2pm)

3.15pm: The F1 Show

Saturday September 14

9.15am: Azerbaijan GP Practice Three (session starts 9.30am)

11.10am: F2 Sprint

12.15pm: Azerbaijan GP Qualifying build-up

1pm: AZERBAIJAN GP QUALIFYING*

3pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday September 15

8.30am: F2 Feature Race

10:30am: Grand Prix Sunday: Azerbaijan GP build-up*

12pm: The AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX*

2pm: Chequered Flag: Azerbaijan GP reaction

3pm: Ted's Notebook

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

Formula 1 leaves mainland Europe for Baku and the Azerbaijan Grand Prix this weekend, live on Sky Sports F1. Stream every F1 race and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - No contract, cancel anytime