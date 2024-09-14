 Skip to content

Azerbaijan GP: George Russell tops Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris in Practice Three to set up mega qualifying

George Russell just ahead of Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris, Max Verstappen fifth; Oliver Bearman crashes Haas to bring out second red flag; watch Azerbaijan GP Qualifying live on Sky Sports F1 at 1pm on Saturday, and the race at 12pm on Sunday

Saturday 14 September 2024 12:02, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Oliver Bearman brings out a second red flag of the day as he hits the wall after going too deep into Turn One during P3 of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. .

George Russell topped final practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix ahead of Charles Leclerc and the McLarens as a fiercely competitive weekend continued in Baku, with a crucial qualifying up next.

Russell, somewhat out of nowhere for a Mercedes outfit that were adrift of rivals Ferrari, McLaren and Red Bull beforehand, went fastest late on with a 1:42.514 thanks to a mega final sector on the long straight.

It was just 0.013s faster than an in-form Leclerc, ensuring three different teams have topped the three practice sessions in Azerbaijan and ensuring a must-watch qualifying, live on Sky Sports F1 at 1pm.

McLaren also hit back in Baku, with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri both just two tenths off the pace.

Championship leader and Norris' rival Verstappen was marginally behind in fifth, ahead of the other Ferrari of Carlos Sainz and Red Bull of Sergio Perez.

Trending

Lewis Hamilton, though, was conspicuous by his absence from the front and could only manage 10th in the other Mercedes, who admittedly sent out their drivers later than most for the crucial soft-tyre runs.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Esteban Ocon has a power unit issue and stops in the final sector as Alpine's nightmare weekend continues in Practice Three ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Hamilton slipped behind both Williams drivers, who showed promising pace with Alexander Albon - who earlier in the hour even topped the timesheets - and Franco Colapinto eighth and ninth.

Also See:

Hamilton's fellow Briton Oliver Bearman also had a less-than-ideal session.

The stand-in Haas driver, 19, brought out red flags with a crash halfway through FP3, attempting Turn 1 with far too much speed and hitting the barriers.

"I'm sorry," said Bearman, who is attempting to impress as Kevin Magnussen's replacement this weekend before he drives for the US team full-time next season.

That was the second red flag of final practice after Esteban Ocon ground to a halt in his Alpine, a team who have struggled for both pace and reliability so far this weekend.

Azerbaijan GP Practice Three Timesheet

Driver Team Time
1) George Russell Mercedes 1:42.514
2) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.013
3) Lando Norris McLaren +0.223
4) Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.235
5) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.348
6) Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.454
7) Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.510
8) Alex Albon Williams +0.680
9) Franco Colapinto Williams +0.724
10) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.787
11) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.960
12) Yuki Tsunoda RB +0.989
13) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.057
14) Daniel Ricciardo RB +1.356
15) Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.362
16) Nico Hulkenberg Haas +1.650
17) Valtteri Bottas Sauber +1.673
18) Zhou Guanyu Sauber +2.355
19) Esteban Ocon Alpine No time set
20) Oliver Bearman Haas No time set

Sky Sports F1's live Azerbaijan GP schedule

Saturday September 14
12.15pm: Azerbaijan GP Qualifying build-up
1pm: AZERBAIJAN GP QUALIFYING*
3pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Look back at some of the most dramatic moments to have taken place around the Baku City Circuit.

Sunday September 15
8.30am: F2 Feature Race
10:30am: Grand Prix Sunday: Azerbaijan GP build-up*
12pm: The AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX*
2pm: Chequered Flag: Azerbaijan GP reaction
3pm: Ted's Notebook

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

Formula 1 leaves mainland Europe for Baku and the Azerbaijan Grand Prix this weekend, live on Sky Sports F1. Stream every F1 race and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - No contract, cancel anytime

Around Sky

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Stream Big Weekend with NOW!