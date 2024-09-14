Azerbaijan GP: George Russell tops Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris in Practice Three to set up mega qualifying

George Russell topped final practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix ahead of Charles Leclerc and the McLarens as a fiercely competitive weekend continued in Baku, with a crucial qualifying up next.

Russell, somewhat out of nowhere for a Mercedes outfit that were adrift of rivals Ferrari, McLaren and Red Bull beforehand, went fastest late on with a 1:42.514 thanks to a mega final sector on the long straight.

It was just 0.013s faster than an in-form Leclerc, ensuring three different teams have topped the three practice sessions in Azerbaijan and ensuring a must-watch qualifying, live on Sky Sports F1 at 1pm.

McLaren also hit back in Baku, with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri both just two tenths off the pace.

Championship leader and Norris' rival Verstappen was marginally behind in fifth, ahead of the other Ferrari of Carlos Sainz and Red Bull of Sergio Perez.

Lewis Hamilton, though, was conspicuous by his absence from the front and could only manage 10th in the other Mercedes, who admittedly sent out their drivers later than most for the crucial soft-tyre runs.

Hamilton slipped behind both Williams drivers, who showed promising pace with Alexander Albon - who earlier in the hour even topped the timesheets - and Franco Colapinto eighth and ninth.

Hamilton's fellow Briton Oliver Bearman also had a less-than-ideal session.

The stand-in Haas driver, 19, brought out red flags with a crash halfway through FP3, attempting Turn 1 with far too much speed and hitting the barriers.

"I'm sorry," said Bearman, who is attempting to impress as Kevin Magnussen's replacement this weekend before he drives for the US team full-time next season.

That was the second red flag of final practice after Esteban Ocon ground to a halt in his Alpine, a team who have struggled for both pace and reliability so far this weekend.

Azerbaijan GP Practice Three Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) George Russell Mercedes 1:42.514 2) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.013 3) Lando Norris McLaren +0.223 4) Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.235 5) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.348 6) Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.454 7) Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.510 8) Alex Albon Williams +0.680 9) Franco Colapinto Williams +0.724 10) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.787 11) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.960 12) Yuki Tsunoda RB +0.989 13) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.057 14) Daniel Ricciardo RB +1.356 15) Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.362 16) Nico Hulkenberg Haas +1.650 17) Valtteri Bottas Sauber +1.673 18) Zhou Guanyu Sauber +2.355 19) Esteban Ocon Alpine No time set 20) Oliver Bearman Haas No time set

Sky Sports F1's live Azerbaijan GP schedule

Saturday September 14

12.15pm: Azerbaijan GP Qualifying build-up

1pm: AZERBAIJAN GP QUALIFYING*

3pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday September 15

8.30am: F2 Feature Race

10:30am: Grand Prix Sunday: Azerbaijan GP build-up*

12pm: The AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX*

2pm: Chequered Flag: Azerbaijan GP reaction

3pm: Ted's Notebook

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

