McLaren critical of FIA after Lando Norris suffers shock Q1 exit and title blow in Azerbaijan GP qualifying

McLaren have criticised the FIA for an "unnecessary" yellow flag that led to Lando Norris' early qualifying exit at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which could cost the British driver crucial championship ground.

Norris, trailing Max Verstappen by 62 points with just eight races remaining in 2024, looked set to safely progress from Q1 on Saturday before Esteban Ocon's slow-moving Alpine in the final sector resulted in confusion and ultimately elimination for the McLaren star, who will start Sunday's race way down in 17th.

The controversy occurred amid Ocon's limp around the circuit after a clash with the barriers, with the trackside boards first flashing for Norris before Turn 16, where he then ran wide onto the kerbs.

Norris recovered and still would have had enough pace to make it to Q2 - his team insist around the third place his team-mate Oscar Piastri managed in the segment - before the boards then flashed yellow and then green around Turns 17 and 18, where Norris encountered the Alpine.

Norris, following the regulations, slowed before accelerating again, but then dove into the pits with his lap essentially ruined.

"I had to lift," stated a downbeat Norris, who initially said the situation was merely "unlucky".

But McLaren team principal Andrea Stella was far firmer than that, insisting F1's governing body didn't follow the sport's rules with their yellow-flag operation.

"We were discussing with the FIA as to why a yellow flag was displayed at that moment in time, which was extremely costly," Stella told Sky Sports F1's Ted Kravitz in Baku.

"We were in conversations with the FIA as to why that happened because the yellow flag isn't necessary when a car is just a slow car, it is not on a flying lap.

"Everyone tried their best I'm sure, this time there was a situation that ideally, and I think by the regulations, shouldn't have happened. We paid the price."

Stella was also adamant that the board was yellow, as opposed to white, which would not necessitate a driver to slow down and would often be displayed in this circumstance to indicate a slow-moving car on track.

"[The yellow flag] was displayed last minute and we checked right now in our tools, and it is actually displayed as a yellow," he said.

Sky Sports F1's Karun Chandhok added: "It was just a case of wrong place, wrong time."

Norris 11 places behind Verstappen: Can he recover?

If there was one minor positive for Norris on Sunday, it was that title rival Verstappen managed only sixth come the end of qualifying, which means he has - albeit a much easier one than Lando - a recovery job of his own come Sunday if he is to fight for the win.

While Norris was wary about the overtaking prospects on Sunday with the difficulties following around the high-speed but narrow street circuit, he said: "There's a long race ahead.

"We have some good tyres in the bank, I'm still hopeful we can get a good result. I think the car is quick."

Stella continued: "We will do our best to get back into the points and minimise the impact.

"We don't give up. We move on. We will do our best tomorrow to get some good points."

The major positive for McLaren, meanwhile, came via Piastri as the other McLaren split the Ferraris and finished second in qualifying, with the Red Bulls only fourth and sixth.

McLaren have an even better chance of reeling in Red Bull when it comes to the constructors' title, just eight points adrift.

