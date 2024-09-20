Singapore GP: Charles Leclerc edges out Lando Norris to fastest time in Practice One at Marina Bay

Charles Leclerc narrowly outpaced Lando Norris at the top of the timesheet as the challengers to Max Verstappen made another strong start to a race weekend in opening practice for the Singapore Grand Prix.

After finishing first and second at the end of a close-fought race on the streets of Baku five days ago, Red Bull's in-form rivals finished in the same positions at the end of the first session on the streets of Singapore - although this time it was Ferrari narrowly ahead of McLaren courtesy of a fastest time from Leclerc of 1:31.763.

Norris had led much of the late-afternoon session but Leclerc eventually went fractionally quicker than the Briton on the soft tyre runs and set the pace by 0.076s.

First practice around Marina Bay is always considered one of the least representative sessions of the whole session given it takes place during daylight conditions, whereas qualifying and the race are scheduled for the evening under floodlights when conditions in sweltering Singapore are also slightly cooler.

Nonetheless, on a weekend when McLaren and Ferrari are both aiming to further crank the pressure up on Red Bull, their respective starts at Marina Bay relative to the reigning champions bodes well for their prospects again.

Norris heads into the weekend 59 points behind Verstappen in the Drivers' Championship, while McLaren hold the lead in the Constructors' Championship for the first in a decade - by 20 points from Red Bull and 51 from Ferrari.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Zak Brown congratulates his team's 'legal' rear-wing and Christian Horner believes all team's will now copy the McLaren concept

Carlos Sainz, last year's impressive Singapore victor, was 0.189s in third in the second Ferrari with championship leader Verstappen, who has never won around Marina Bay, just over three tenths back in fourth.

Ferrari's hopes of making it back-to-back wins at the event have been boosted by a new front wing on the SF-24.

Baku winner Oscar Piastri was sixth fastest, 0.6s off the pace.

The Australian missed the opening dozen minutes of Friday's first session after the team worked to fix a problem on his McLaren's left-rear corner, which had been discovered during pit-stop practice beforehand, while he brushed the Turn 10 wall later in the session.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Oscar Piastri gets too close to the wall in his McLaren during P1 of the Singapore GP

Yuki Tsunoda, meanwhile, made an impressive start to the weekend to take fifth for RB ahead of Piastri.

Indeed both RBs finished inside the top eight, with team-mate Daniel Ricciardo close behind in seventh. The Australian will now hope to maintain that form through the entire weekend, although whether or not a strong showing will change anything in the team's thinking about his future would appear doubtful amid frenzied speculation that he will be replaced from the next race in the USA by Liam Lawson.

Mercedes finished with both their cars outside the top 10, with Lewis Hamilton 12th and George Russell 16th. Hamilton was heard over team radio reporting understeer from his car and issues with traction out of the circuit's array of slow turns.

Practice Two - when cars will drive under the night race's floodlights for the first time this weekend - starts at 2pm live on Sky Sports F1.

Singapore GP Practice One Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:31.763 2) Lando Norris McLaren +0.076 3) Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.189 4) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.334 5) Yuki Tsunoda RB +0.500 6) Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.606 7) Daniel Ricciardo RB +0.612 8) Alex Albon Williams +0.688 9) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.847 10) Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.852 11) Franco Colapinto Williams +0.855 12) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.916 13) Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.931 14) Sergio Perez Red Bull +1.004 15) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.015 16) George Russell Mercedes +1.571 17) Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.614 18) Valtteri Bottas Sauber +1.722 19) Zhou Guanyu Sauber +1.822 20) Nico Hulkenberg Haas +2.034

Sky Sports F1's live Singapore GP schedule

Friday September 20

11.55am: F1 Academy Qualifying

1.45pm: Singapore GP Practice Two (session starts 2pm)

3.15pm: The F1 Show

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Look back at some of the most dramatic moments to have taken place at the Singapore Grand Prix

Saturday September 21

8am: F1 Academy Race One

10.15am: Singapore GP Practice Three (session starts 10.30am)

1pm: Singapore GP Qualifying build-up

2pm: SINGAPORE GP QUALIFYING*

4pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday September 22

8.30am: F1 Academy Race Two

11:30am: Grand Prix Sunday: Singapore GP build-up

1pm: The SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX

3pm: Chequered Flag: Singapore GP reaction

4pm: Ted's Notebook

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

Formula 1's thrilling 2024 season continues live on Sky Sports F1 this weekend with more stunning street circuit action, this time under the lights at the Singapore Grand Prix. Stream every F1 race and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - No contract, cancel anytime