Max Verstappen: Red Bull driver punished for swearing during F1 press conference ahead of Singapore GP

Max Verstappen has been ordered to "accomplish some work of public interest" after swearing during an official Formula 1 press conference on Thursday ahead of this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix.

The three-time world champion was describing the disappointing performance of his car at last weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix when he used an expletive.

Verstappen was called to see the stewards in Singapore following first practice on Friday, after which the FIA announced that he was in breach of their international sporting code and would be forced to serve the organisation's equivalent of 'community service'.

The ruling said that while Verstappen's language was considered to be "coarse, rude" and "may cause offense", it was noted that his words were not directed at any individual or group.

The statement said: "When summoned to the Stewards the driver explained that the word used is ordinary in speech as he learned it, English not being his native language. While the Stewards accept that this may be true, it is important for role models to learn to be mindful when speaking in public forums, in particular when not under any particular pressure. Verstappen apologised for his behaviour.

"The Stewards note that significant fines have been levied for language offensive to or directed at specific groups. This is not the case here. But, as this topic has been raised before and is well known by the competitors, the Stewards determined to order a greater penalty than previously and that Verstappen be "obliged to accomplish some work of public interest", in coordination with the Secretary General for Sport of the FIA.

The Dutchman's remarks came just hours after comments from FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem had been published, in which the head of the sport's governing body said too much swearing from drivers was being broadcast over team radio.

Verstappen, who is known for his direct style of communication with his team over the radio, dismissed any suggestion that drivers should be expected to tone down their language.

Referencing his use of an expletive earlier in the press conference while suggesting drivers swearing simply shouldn't be broadcast, Verstappen said: "That will help a lot more than putting bans on drivers.

"Because for example I couldn't even say the F-word. I mean it's not even that bad right? The car was not working, the car is f*****.

"And then, excuse me for the language but come on, what are we? Five-year-olds, six-year-olds? Even if a five-year-old or six-year-old is watching I mean they will eventually swear anyway even if their parents won't or they will not allow it.

"When they grow up they will walk around with their friends and they will be swearing. So you know this is not changing anything."

Hamilton criticises Ben Sulayem over 'stereotypical' rapper comparison

As he expressed his opposition to drivers swearing, Ben Sulayem said that motorsport needed to differentiate itself "from rap music".

The FIA President told Autosport: "I mean, we have to differentiate between our sport - motorsport - and rap music.

"We're not rappers, you know. They say the F-word how many times per minute? We are not on that. That's them and we are [us]."

Lewis Hamilton later described the comments as "stereotypical" and having a "racial element" to them.

"With what he said, I don't like how he expressed it," Hamilton said. "Saying rappers is very stereotypical as most rappers are black.

"It really kind of points towards 'we are not like them', so I think those were the wrong choice of words and there's a racial element there.

"I agree things need clearing up a bit but it is also good to have some emotion as we are not robots."

The FIA has not responded to a request for comment on Hamilton's remarks from Sky Sports News.

