Singapore GP: Lando Norris in stunning final practice form for McLaren after lizard interruption

Lando Norris set a blistering pace ahead of a crucial Singapore qualifying session to dominantly lead the final practice timesheet at Marina Bay as all of the title-chasing McLaren driver's key rivals struggled.

Narrowly the pacesetter from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc on Friday, Norris was in a league of his own on the soft-tyre runs in the weekend's final day-time session on Saturday to set the pace from nearest challenger George Russell by almost half a second.

After the latest appearance on track of one of Singapore's lizards briefly saw the session red-flagged, Norris was the only driver to lap the demanding street track in under 90 seconds, stopping the clocks in a time of 1:29.646, and ended up with a 0.479s advantage over Russell's second-placed Mercedes and an eye-catching 0.785s over McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri, last week's winner in Baku.

"Lando is in a league of his own. The way he is driving his car puts it on rails," said 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg on Sky Sports F1 at the end of the final practice session before qualifying at 2pm.

"The other surprise this morning is Russell, who is extracting the most from his Mercedes. There's no one else."

Max Verstappen, who leads Norris by a reduced margin of 59 points in the Drivers' Championship, was an improved fourth but a whopping 0.894s off his title rival's storming pace.

After struggling once more with their car on Friday on a track they toiled at last year, Red Bull had looked better in the earlier running on the medium tyres after apparent changes to the RB20's suspension overnight to aid its ride over the kerbs.

But the car's pace was then absolutely not there again relative to Norris when the field switched to the softer compound for the low-fuel simulations, which will be a concern for the business end of qualifying after a series of disappointing weekends for the under-pressure reigning champions.

Team-mate Sergio Perez's soft-tyre run did not go to plan and the Mexican wound up 15th.

Mercedes had also struggled on the opening day, but Russell's second-place position pointed to improvement for them, with team boss Toto Wolff saying afterwards that the W15 was now in a "much better window" after engineers "turned the car upside down, literally" with set-up changes.

Lewis Hamilton though continued to trail a long way behind Russell, the seven-time champion finishing 0.7s back on the lead Mercedes in seventh place.

"They have a bit of a different set-up and we tried a few things in the session, so that's not the gap you would normally have with the same car," added Wolff on the difference between his two drivers.

But the biggest shock of the session was Ferrari's sudden slump in form which left them fifth and sixth.

Leclerc had finished yesterday's running within a tenth of a second of Norris but ended final practice 0.913 off the pace with the Monegasque complaining of a lack of grip at the end of his soft-tyre run.

Leclerc and Norris had been evenly matched on Friday, but Ferrari's pace surprisingly fell away in final practice at least with the former 0.913s off the pace in fifth.

"They're definitely praying now in the Ferrari garage that things just fall back into place as they were last night, when they were really quick," suggested Rosberg.

Williams' fine run of form continued, meanwhile, with both their drivers again in the top 10 in eighth and ninth, with impressive rookie Franco Colapinto within hundredths of experienced team-mate Alex Albon's pace.

Can anyone stop Norris from taking pole?

Image: Lando Norris is chasing his fifth pole position of the season and first-ever in Singapore

With Verstappen again looking unlikely to have the car to fight for a front-row position come qualifying, it appears Norris once more has a golden chance to take control of a race weekend to crank the pressure on the Dutchman amid his and Red Bull's faltering title defences.

One significant caveat to the one-sided final practice timesheet is that qualifying takes place in the evening under floodlights, when track conditions are slightly cooler.

But Norris at least has appeared ferociously fast in all sessions so far on a track he narrowly finished second on to Ferrari's Carlos Sainz in last year's race.

"He's looking mighty out there," said Rosberg of the in-form McLaren driver.

"It's all close to perfection, so I think he's going to put it on pole.

"Then it will be interesting behind that."

Singapore GP Practice Three Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Lando Norris McLaren 1:29.646 2) George Russell Mercedes +0.479 3) Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.785 4) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.894 5) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.913 6) Carlos Sainz Ferrari +1.161 7) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +1.218 8) Alex Albon Williams +1.303 9) Franco Colapinto Williams +1.343 10) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.436 11) Yuki Tsunoda RB +1.468 12) Nico Hulkenberg Haas +1.541 13) Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.619 14) Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.721 15) Sergio Perez Red Bull +1.794 16) Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.913 17) Daniel Ricciardo RB +1.915 18) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +2.073 19) Valtteri Bottas Sauber +2.452 20) Zhou Guanyu Sauber +3.006

