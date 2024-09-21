Singapore GP: Lando Norris takes pole from Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in dramatic qualifying

Lando Norris took pole position from championship leader Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in a dramatic qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix.

Norris, who trails Verstappen by 59 points in the championship, beat his rival by 0.203s as Q3 all came down to one lap due to a crash from Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.

The McLaren driver was on course to be on pole before the red flag caused by Sainz, and delivered a superb lap at the end, as Verstappen joined him on the front row ahead of Hamilton.

Hamilton had struggled throughout practice but pipped Mercedes team-mate George Russell to third.

Oscar Piastri will start the Singapore Grand Prix from fifth, with Haas' Nico Hulkenberg and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso behind him.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was initially seventh but had his lap deleted due to a track limits excursion, so will start in ninth alongside Sainz in 10th.

