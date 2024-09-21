 Skip to content
Singapore GP: Lando Norris takes pole from Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in dramatic qualifying

Lando Norris took his fifth pole position of the 2024 F1 season; Max Verstappen will join him on the front row with Lewis Hamilton in third to set up a fascinating race; watch the Singapore GP live on Sky Sports F1 at 1pm on Sunday, with build-up from 11.30am

Saturday 21 September 2024

McLaren's Lando Norris will start on pole ahead of his title rival Max Verstappen at the Singapore Grand Prix

Lando Norris took pole position from championship leader Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in a dramatic qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix.

Norris, who trails Verstappen by 59 points in the championship, beat his rival by 0.203s as Q3 all came down to one lap due to a crash from Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.

The McLaren driver was on course to be on pole before the red flag caused by Sainz, and delivered a superb lap at the end, as Verstappen joined him on the front row ahead of Hamilton.

Hamilton had struggled throughout practice but pipped Mercedes team-mate George Russell to third.

Oscar Piastri will start the Singapore Grand Prix from fifth, with Haas' Nico Hulkenberg and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso behind him.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was initially seventh but had his lap deleted due to a track limits excursion, so will start in ninth alongside Sainz in 10th.

Carlos Sainz's huge crash in his Ferrari saw the red flag waved during qualifying in Singapore

More to follow...

