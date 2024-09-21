Max Verstappen stages protest at Singapore GP over 'ridiculous' FIA swearing punishment

Max Verstappen said the punishment given to him by the FIA for swearing in a press conference was "ridiculous", as he staged a remarkable protest against the decision following qualifying at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Verstappen was on Friday ordered to "accomplish some work of public interest" - the sport's governing body's equivalent of community service - after he used an expletive when describing the recent performance of his Red Bull car in Thursday's official press conference in Singapore.

The Dutchman, who leads the Drivers' Championship as he chases a fourth successive title, only gave very short answers to questions in the official press conference for the top three drivers after he qualified second behind rival Lando Norris on Saturday.

Asked to elaborate on his answers during the press conference, Verstappen replied: "No, I might get fined or get an extra day [of punishment]."

Another question followed about the qualifying session, to which Verstappen replied: "I would prefer if you ask these questions outside the room."

He then held an impromptu briefing with journalists on the move through the paddock, and explained his actions.

"I find it ridiculous what happened, so why should I then give full answers? Because it's very easily, apparently, that you get a fine or you get some sort of penalty," he said.

"So I prefer then not to speak a lot, save my voice and we can do the interviews also somewhere else."

Verstappen then made his way to the TV pen, where he told Sky Sports F1 that his issue was with the FIA, rather than the stewards who decided upon his punishment.

"It's just ridiculous. To get a penalty for that, this kind of thing, for me," he said.

"I think when you insult someone, that's pretty clear. I didn't even aim it at a person. It's a bit of a slip of the tongue moment.

"It's in the rules. This is not even to the stewards because they are just bound to a rulebook. I actually had a great chat with them about it.

"They are very understanding but it's in the rules and they have to apply something. For me, it's not the right way to go forward in our sport."

Hamilton: I wouldn't serve punishment and I hope Max doesn't

Lewis Hamilton, who was sat alongside Verstappen in the post-qualifying press conference having taken third, offered support for his rival, suggesting he should refuse to serve his punishment.

"I think it's a bit of a joke, to be honest," Hamilton said. "This is the pinnacle of the sport, mistakes are made.

"I certainly wouldn't be doing it, and I hope Max doesn't do it."

Norris, who is a good friend of Verstappen's, initially joked the Red Bull driver "deserved it".

Sharing his true thoughts, the Brit added: "I think it's pretty unfair. I don't agree with any of it."

Swearing has been a dominant topic in the Singapore paddock following comments by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, published on Thursday, in which the he said too much swearing from drivers was being broadcast over team radio.

Versatppen had, coincidentally it appeared, used an expletive to describe his car in the press conference before dismissing Ben Sulayem's suggestion that drivers should be censored while competing.

Hamilton was also critical of Ben Sulayem's comments as he believed there was a "racial element" to linking swearing to rap music.

The FIA President told Autosport: "I mean, we have to differentiate between our sport - motorsport - and rap music.

"We're not rappers, you know. They say the F-word how many times per minute? We are not on that. That's them and we are [us]."

Responding to Ben Sulayem's comments, Hamilton said: "With what he said, I don't like how he expressed it. Saying rappers is very stereotypical as most rappers are black.

"It really kind of points towards 'we are not like them', so I think those were the wrong choice of words and there's a racial element there.

"I agree things need clearing up a bit but it is also good to have some emotion as we are not robots."

The FIA has not responded to a request for comment on Hamilton's remarks from Sky Sports News.

