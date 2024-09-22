F1 Academy: Abbi Pulling edges closer to title with second Singapore win from Maya Weug

Britain's Abbi Pulling has taken another big step towards the F1 Academy title with a second dominant victory in Singapore.

One day on from a lights-to-flag win in Race One, Pulling replicated that drive with a stunning performance on Sunday from pole position and also took the fastest lap.

The Alpine junior's seventh win of 2024 means she leads Doriane Pin by 95 points with just four races remaining this season in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

"It was a similar thing to yesterday. Get off the line, lead and control it from there," said Pulling, who topped every session in Singapore.

"The car was amazing because it's really hot today but the team did an amazing job.

"I've just clicked with this circuit. I love street circuits. It's made it that much more special getting the double pole and double win. I couldn't have even dreamed of it. I can't thank everyone enough."

Pulling's closest title rival Pin finished third after she was overtaken on the first lap by Ferrari junior Maya Weug, as the top the top four finished in the same order as Saturday.

Pin was consistently within one second of Weug throughout the race, but couldn't find a way by on the twisty streets of Singapore.

Williams Driver Academy member Lia Block was fourth again, in front of Nerea Marti and Hamda Al Qubasi.

British wild card Ella Lloyd was seventh on her debut F1 Academy weekend, in front of Chloe Chambers, Carrie Schreiner and Emely de Heus in 10th.

There's a long break for F1 Academy before the final races in Qatar on November 29 to December 1 and the finale in Abu Dhabi on December 6-8.