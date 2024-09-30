Lewis Hamilton: Mercedes driver insists 'things are cool' with his team after Singapore GP strategy error

Lewis Hamilton has insisted "things are cool" between him and Mercedes after a poor strategy choice ruined his race at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Hamilton started from third on the grid after a strong qualifying showing but was the only front-runner to begin on a soft tyre, with all those around him, including his team-mate George Russell, preferring the more durable medium compound.

The seven-time world champion needed to pit earlier than his rivals as he struggled to maintain pace on the soft tyres, and the early stop put him into traffic before he eventually finished sixth, two places behind Russell.

Mercedes took the unusual step of withdrawing both drivers from their post-race media duties citing "overheating", which means - with Formula 1 on a near-month long break before the United States Grand Prix - Hamilton has yet to speak to the media about the race.

Almost a week on from the Singapore GP, Hamilton wrote on Instagram: "I know there has been a lot of chat around the last one (race) and our strategy in Singapore which just didn't work.

"When that happens it's natural to be frustrated and easy for me to speak out in that frustration.

"We knew starting on soft tyres was a bold and risky move but one that could give us an advantage at the start and I ultimately agreed with that recommendation.

"We also miscalculated what others might do."

Hamilton, who took sole ownership of second on F1's all-time list of grands prix started by driving in his 350th race, is leaving Mercedes at the end of the season after 12 years with the team to join Ferrari.

Some onlookers have predicted that the Brit's relationship with the team could become more strained as they prepare for his departure, but he insists all is well heading into the final six races of the year.

He added: "Make no mistake though, things are cool with the team.

"As with all successful partnerships, you have to have some lows to have the highs.

"We're not afraid of those tricky conversations and challenging moments which is why we have achieved so much together.

"We will support each other to the very end. It's all love."

Just six races remain in Formula 1 2024 and the season resumes with the United States Grand Prix in Austin from October 18-20, live on Sky Sports F1.