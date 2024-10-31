Max Verstappen: Red Bull driver says critics are 'annoying and biased' following Lando Norris clashes in F1 title battle

Max Verstappen has dismissed critics of his recent driving against Formula 1 title rival Lando Norris as "annoying" and "biased" ahead of this weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Verstappen received two separate penalties following a pair of incidents with Norris during last weekend's Mexico City Grand Prix, which came a week after the pair had been involved in another contentious moment of wheel-to-wheel action at the United States Grand Prix.

Red Bull's Verstappen, who is seeking a fourth successive drivers' title, leads McLaren's Norris by 47 points with four rounds of the 2024 season remaining.

Asked specifically about comments made this week by 1996 world champion and Sky Sports F1 pundit Damon Hill, Verstappen replied: "I don't listen to those individuals. I just do my thing.

"I'm a three-time world champion. I think I know what I'm doing."

During a dramatic 10th lap in Mexico City, Verstappen ran Norris off the track as the McLaren attempted an overtake around the outside at Turn 4, but, finding himself behind, he then attempted to dive back up the inside a few corners later in a move Norris would describe as "dangerous".

Verstappen was given a 10-second penalty for pushing Norris off at Turn 4, and another for leaving the track and gaining an advantage as he reclaimed track position over his rival in the second incident.

Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle described Verstappen's second move as "shocking", while Hill compared the Dutchman's tactics to those of cartoon villain Dick Dastardly and suggested it was the responsibility of Red Bull's bosses to rein their driver in.

Asked to explain who he does listen to and accept advice from, Verstappen said: "People that are objective and close to me. And not just there to stir.

"Some people are just being very annoying, and I know who these people are. I don't really pay a lot of attention to them anyway. And I think I've got to this stage of my career with the right people supporting me and making my own decisions. So, I think I know what I'm doing."

Asked once more who his trusted advisors are, Verstappen added: "Good people, with a good heart.

"I know, that's the most important. Some people are just a bit biased. I get it, it's fine. But it's not my problem at the end of the day. I just continue with my life and I keep performing."

Verstappen makes FIA jibe over swearing

During one of his answers, Verstappen also appeared to criticise the FIA for treating him differently to other drivers in regard to punishment for swearing.

Verstappen was given F1's equivalent of community service for swearing during a press conference at the Singapore Grand Prix in September, which resulted in him refusing to give full answers in several official media appearances that followed.

While on Thursday in Sao Paulo Verstappen appeared to be back to giving full answers to questions, he pointed out that the FIA had not taken any official action after Ferrari's Charles Leclerc swore during the post-race press conference in Mexico.

When giving an answer on another topic, Verstappen stopped himself from using an expletive before explaining: "I can't say the word because I'll probably get another…

"Apparently it only counts for me anyway because after the race in Mexico someone was swearing, I didn't hear anything from it, so it's better I don't swear again."

Verstappen confirms upcoming grid penalty

Verstappen confirmed he will incur a grid penalty between now and the end of the season for taking a new engine, but said a decision had not yet been taken on whether it would be in Brazil this weekend.

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko had suggested earlier in the week that Verstappen will take the penalty in Sao Paulo, given the circuit provides plenty of overtaking opportunities.

"I haven't heard anything yet," Verstappen said. "It's not [been] discussed.

"But I know that I will have to take one at some point, so we'll see."

Asked whether Interlagos was the best track to take the penalty at, Verstappen added: "Honestly, it is something that is always unknown.

"You think one particular track is the best place to take an engine or whatever penalty, but it's never guaranteed. It's a possibility."

Sky Sports F1's live Sao Paulo GP schedule

Friday November 1

2pm: Sao Paulo GP Practice One (session starts at 2.30pm)

4.30pm: Team Principals' Press Conference

6pm: Sao Paulo GP Sprint Qualifying (qualifying starts at 6.30pm*)

Saturday November 2

1pm: Sao Paulo GP Sprint build-up

2pm: Sao Paulo GP Sprint

3.30pm: Ted's Sprint Notebook

5pm: Sao Paulo Qualifying build-up

6pm: Sao Paulo GP Qualifying

8pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday November 3

3.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Sao Paulo GP build-up

5pm: THE SAO PAULO GRAND PRIX

7pm: Chequered Flag: Sao Paulo GP reaction

8pm: Ted's Notebook

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

